Remembering Moonbin: From Boys Over Flower to The Mermaid Prince; looking back at late ASTRO member's acting journey

Honoring ASTRO member Moonbin on his first death anniversary, we fondly reminisce his evolution as an actor, from the youthful So Yi Jung in Boys Over Flowers to his memorable role as the lead in The Mermaid Prince.

Remembering Moonbin on his first death anniversary

Moonbin was born on January 26, 1998, in a South Korean district called Cheongju and began his journey in the entertainment industry at a young age. Initially, he began as a child model and ulzzang before transitioning to become a trainee at Fantagio.

His dedication to his art led to his debut with ASTRO, a six-member boy group, in 2016, where he showcased his talents as a musician, dancer, and performer alongside MJ, Cha Eun Woo, Rocky, JinJin, and Sanha. Throughout his career, Moonbin not only contributed to ASTRO's success but also pursued solo activities, displaying his versatility and passion for entertainment.

Despite facing health challenges, Moonbin remained resilient, continuing to engage in various projects such as hosting Show Champion and starring in web dramas like The Mermaid Prince. Alongside bandmate Sanha, he formed the sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha, adding another dimension to ASTRO's musical repertoire. Moonbin also ventured into modeling, becoming a fashion model for brands showcasing his influence beyond the music industry.

However, tragedy struck on April 19, 2023, when Moonbin was found lifeless at his home in Seoul at the age of 25. The news sent shockwaves through the K-pop community and beyond, leaving fans devastated. On April 22, 2023, Moonbin was laid to rest in a private funeral, respecting the wishes of his family

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Moonbin's legacy as a talented performer and beloved member of ASTRO continues to endure. Moonbin's passion, talent, and kindness will always be remembered, inspiring countless fans and fellow artists alike.

Honoring Moonbin’s legacy as an actor

Let’s reflect on Moonbin’s remarkable journey as an actor. From his first known appearance in TVXQ's Balloons MV in 2006 to his role as a child actor in Boys Over Flowers in 2009, Moonbin captivated audiences with his talent and charisma from a young age.

1. Moonbin as young So Yi Jung in Boys Over Flowers

Boys Over Flowers, a 2009 South Korean drama, based on a Japanese manga series of the same name remains a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its rich storyline and memorable characters. Moonbin made his acting debut at the age of 11, in the series, portraying the role of a younger version of Kim Bum’s character, So Yi Jung, a member of the elite F4 group.

Moonbin's performance as young So Yi Jung offered a glimpse into the character's formative years, adding depth to the narrative. It can be said that his performance contributed to the success of the drama, further establishing Moonbin as a young talented actor within the entertainment industry.

2. Moonbin as Jung Oh Je in At Eighteen

At Eighteen, also known as Moment of Eighteen, is a 2019 South Korean television drama that delves into the complexities of teenage life through the eyes of Choi Joon Woo, portrayed by Ong Seong Wu. Moonbin played the character Jung Oh Je, Joon Woo's seatmate and best friend in the drama.

His portrayal added another perspective to the narrative, depicting Oh Je as a multifaceted character who navigates friendship, family, and personal struggles alongside Joon Woo. His performance contributed to the authenticity of the high school setting, resonating with viewers and enhancing the overall impact of the series.

3. Moonbin’s role in To Be Continued

To Be Continued is a captivating teen fantasy web drama centered around ASTRO, a male idol group, who mysteriously travels back in time one day before their debut stage. Moonbin, known for his role in ASTRO, portrays himself in the series, offering an insider's perspective into the group's journey.

His presence adds authenticity to the storyline, as he navigates the challenges and adventures alongside his fellow members. Moonbin's role contributes to the drama's charm, providing fans with an entertaining glimpse into the world of K-pop idols and the fantastical elements of time travel.

4. Moonbin as Angel Muriel in Soul Plate

Soul Plate is a heartwarming fantasy drama where ASTRO members, depicted as angels and descendants of Raphael, manage a restaurant. Moonbin takes on the role of Angel Muriel, one of the main characters in the series. As Muriel, Moonbin brings a sense of empathy and compassion, using his angelic qualities to heal and comfort the patrons of the restaurant with soulful food.

His portrayal showcases the importance of kindness and connection in the healing process. Moonbin's performance contributes to the overall charm of Soul Plate, making it a delightful watch for fans of ASTRO and those seeking a feel-good fantasy drama.

5. Moonbin as Choi Woo Hyuk in The Mermaid Prince

The Mermaid Prince is a captivating drama released in 2020, that weaves romance, mystery, and youthfulness into its storyline. Moonbin takes on the role of Choi Woo Hyuk, a mysterious man running a guest house in Gangwon Province. As Hye Ri, portrayed by Jung Shin Hye, encounters Woo Hyuk during a graduation trip, she finds herself drawn to his enigmatic charm, affectionately naming him ‘the mermaid prince.’

Moonbin's performance brings to life Woo Hyuk's intriguing persona and the layers of mystery surrounding him. Through his performance, viewers are taken on a time-slip journey of unraveling secrets and discovering the complexities of love and relationships. Moonbin's role in The Mermaid Prince contributes to the drama's allure, making it a compelling watch for fans of romance and intrigue.

