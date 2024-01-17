SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan shares UNSEEN heartwarming clips of ASTRO’s Moonbin in birthday cover; Fans react

On January 16, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan marked his birthday, prompting fans from around the globe to shower him with messages filled with love and affection. As a special treat for his fans, he released a cover of Choi Yu Ree's Shape this year. Alongside the cover, Seungkwan treated fans to a self-edited music video, offering glimpses into his life and featuring videos of the people he holds dear.

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan shares clips of ASTRO’s Moonbin

On January 16, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan celebrated his 26th birthday, receiving heartfelt messages and celebratory wishes from fans around the world. Building on a tradition from the previous year when he delighted fans with a special birthday cover of Girls’ Generation Taeyeon‘s Time Lapse, Seungkwan continued the tradition this year. Fans were thrilled to learn that he would be sharing a cover of Choi Yu Ree's Shape, accompanied by a self-edited music video showcasing moments from his life and featuring the people he cherishes.

This year's cover from Seungkwan stirred emotions as he thoughtfully included clips featuring significant people in his life. The heartfelt montage showcased moments with his mother and dog, fellow group members, and the devoted CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fanbase). Notably, there were several clips featuring ASTRO's Moonbin, a close friend of Seungkwan. Given Seungkwan's consistent tributes to Moonbin since his passing, it came as no surprise that the SEVENTEEN member added touching moments with his dear friend in this special video. The clips depicted the two idols engaging in activities together, such as making a cute heart or enjoying playful moments while relaxing at home.

The video featured additional clips of his idol friends, offering a glimpse behind the scenes of a lighthearted photobook shoot and capturing them engaged in everyday activities such as biking. Seungkwan went on to include moments with VIVIZ's Umji and SinB, Lee Suji, IMFACT's Ungjae, other members of the 98-liners, WekiMeki's Yoojung, and Moonbin's sister, Billie's Moon Sua. Notably, the video included solo clips of Moonbin, featuring his own birthday celebration in a heartfelt tribute.

Watch the cover here-

Seungkwan concluded his video with a poignant clip of the moon, likely another symbolic reference to Moonbin. In a heartfelt letter addressed to the late ASTRO member, Seungkwan expressed his commitment to "relive memories" of Moonbin alongside those who cherish him, ensuring that his "memory hasn't ever faded." Fans found this gesture profoundly moving, as it served as a beautiful way for Seungkwan to pay tribute to his late friend. Witnessing the deep bond between the idol friends, fans couldn't help but feel emotional during this touching tribute.

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan gives ASTRO’s Moonbin tribute during his speech

On November 29, during the 2nd day of the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023, SEVENTEEN celebrated a big win, securing the Album of the Year award for FML. In their heartfelt acceptance speech, the members expressed gratitude to their fans and took turns sharing their feelings.

When Seungkwan spoke, he began by acknowledging the brilliant performances of fellow artists and expressing his gratitude for the lessons learned. Emotionally, he stated, "It would be great if everyone in this challenging industry could support each other," and continued, "I'm truly thankful to my friend Bin (Moonbin), and I love him." The duo are known to be good friends and this words of the idol for his dear friend resonated with fans.

