'Miss you and love you': ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo praises Moonbin and JinJin's Fly song on former's one year of passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of possible suicide

ASTRO’s leader JinJin has released a duet single titled Fly featuring the late bandmate Moonbin. Today, April 19 marks the 1 year anniversary of his passing. On this day, Cha Eun Woo also commemorated him through a heartfelt Instagram update promoting the newly released song.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo commemorates bandmate Moonbin's one-year of passing

On April 18, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo took to his Instagram and shared a story about JinJin and Moonbin’s collaborative song titled Fly. He also penned a heart-touching caption, expressing his unwavering love for the late bandmate. “Miss you and love you so much”, he wrote.

Check Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram story below:

ASTRO's Sanha and MJ share heartfelt Instagram stories for Moonbin and JinJin's Fly release

On this day, ASTRO member Sanha also penned an Instagram story featuring the poster of Fly, "Our hyungs (older brothers) are so cool", he captioned the update. The story also featured another heartfelt line which he used as a caption for the link to the song, "Even if I fall for the first time, I get back up", Sanha penned.

Another member of the K-pop boy band MJ also promoted the song on his Instagram with the caption, “Thank you and I love you.” The members’ warm actions have melted the hearts of the fans as they mourn the one-year of Moonbin’s passing.

Check their Instagram stories here:

ASTRO's JinJin releases duet single Fly featuring late singer Moonbin's voice

On April 18, JinJin unveiled a new song titled Fly accompanied by a heartfelt music video. The song featured the voice of Moonbin. The emotional song was penned and composed as a collaboration between the ASTRO leader and the late singer, before his untimely demise in 2023. This special single serves as a tribute to him, who lives on through his enduring legacy as a beloved member of the group.

For the unversed, on April 19, 2023, Moonbin, a cherished member of ASTRO was discovered lifeless at his home. Shortly after, many investigation reports suspected he took his own life. The news sent a shockwave nationwide as netizens including his fans couldn’t believe his untimely death just at the age of 25.

To this day, not much is known about the heartbreaking decision he took, but many think he was grappling with emotional distraught prior to the incident. The talented late singer has left an everlasting mark in the realm of K-pop with his extraordinary dancing skills, stage presence, and ingestible visuals. Fans continue to remember him through his legacy.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

