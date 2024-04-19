ASTRO’s Moonbin’s 1 year death anniversary: Looking at friendships with SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, VIVIZ's SinB, and more

Late ASTRO member Moonbin continues to hold a cherished place in the hearts of fans and fellow idols worldwide, even after his untimely passing. Renowned for his remarkable vocals, captivating stage presence, infectious smile, acting prowess, and warm personality, Moonbin's enduring legacy continues to be celebrated in the industry.

Given his sweet personality he shared a deep bond with his ASTRO bandmates, who mourn his loss profoundly. Beyond ASTRO, Moonbin was part of the 98' liner group, forming close friendships with idols born in 1998.

All of them shared a close bond with the former ASTRO member, often sharing photos of their interactions on social media. VIVIZ's SinB and Umji (both formerly of GFRIEND), SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, and iKON's Chanwoo were all part of the '98 liners squad, along with the late vocalist, forming strong friendships over the years.

The Desire singer is survived not only by his family and ASTRO members but also by his closest friends from the entertainment industry, with whom he built a deep connection. In the K-pop industry, idols are like family, and Moonbin's loss is deeply felt by all who knew him. On the day of Moonbin’s 1 year death anniversary let’s take a look at his 98’ liner friend group he shared a close bond with along with a few other of his close ones in the K-pop industry. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

iKON's Chanwoo, VIVIZ's and GFRIEND's SinB

Chanwoo and SinB shared a history with the late ASTRO member, having been child models alongside him. They've been frequently photographed together since childhood, spanning over 18 years of friendship. SinB, who used to be Moonbin's neighbor, attended the same dance academy as him when they were young. Along the way, they befriended Chanwoo, who also co-starred in a TVXQ! music video with Moonbin in their younger years. Eventually, all three became K-pop idols together.

The ASTRO vocalist reunited with Chanwoo and SinB at a concert, where they recreated their childhood photographs. This heartwarming event, captured on social media, holds special significance for fans. Many Twitter users see it as a bittersweet moment, possibly marking the last interaction between the trio.

The Ark and Uni.T's Lee Suji and IMFACT's Ungjae

While the members of the '98 liners mentioned above are widely recognized, fewer people are aware that IMFACT's Ungjae and actor-singer Suji are also part of the group. Fans first noticed their friendship with Moonbin and others when they thanked each other by name in their album messages. In Korea, using someone's first name in an affectionate tone without honorifics indicates familiarity and is typically reserved for close friends.

The group frequently shares warm interactions during their music performances, exchanging congratulations for victories, welcoming each other with smiles, and occasionally sharing heartfelt embraces during emotional moments. All the '98ers (with Seungkwan), except for Chanwoo, were part of a special episode of MMTG, where their chemistry became even more obvious as they relentlessly teased and praised each other in equal measure.

Ungjae and Suji both shared heartfelt posts about Moonbin on their Instagram pages upon his passing. Ungjae wished for Moonbin to visit him in a dream, while Suji penned a touching letter to her late friend, hoping he had found happiness despite their deep longing for him. Ungjae shared a long poignant letter expressing how life felt like an unending dream, accompanied by nostalgic throwback pictures of him, Moonbin, and even SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, enjoying moments by the sea.

Advertisement

Umji

Moonbin and the other '98 liners developed a close bond with Umji through her friendship with SinB, who was her bandmate with her in two separate groups. Both members of VIVIZ have been frequently seen interacting closely with the rest of the 98’ liner group. However, their overseas commitments prevented them from attending Moonbin’s funeral, a heartbreaking situation that left many netizens deeply saddened.

But Umji later shared a heartfelt tribute to Moonbin on April 29, 2023. Her post featured cherished moments with the group, capturing shared meals, late-night strolls, hikes, birthday celebrations, and playful antics. Although no written caption accompanied the photos, it was clear she was grieving his loss. Umji visited Moonbin's memorial at Fantagio, leaving behind a heartfelt letter expressing her disbelief and sorrow over his sudden passing. She confessed to struggling to accept his absence and sought solace in revisiting their fondest memories, especially videos showcasing his infectious laughter and radiant smile.

Umji candidly acknowledged that the profound impact of Moonbin's love and kindness has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who cherished him. She expressed her heartfelt wishes for his peace wherever he may be and vowed to embrace her grief while seeking solace in cherished memories. Umji pledged to protect their 98-liner group and expressed a hopeful longing for Moonbin's presence in their dreams, keeping his spirit alive in their hearts and minds.

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan

ASTRO's Moonbin and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan shared a close friendship, well-known among fans of both groups. In addition to their interactions with the other '98 liners, Seungkwan frequently spent quality time with Moonbin, as evidenced by their shared photos of outings, including cycling and hiking adventures. Seungkwan's gesture of sending a birthday cake for Moonbin earlier in 2023 further highlighted their bond, with Moonbin graciously acknowledging the gift by posting a photo with the cake and tagging Seungkwan in his post.

The duo often playfully teased each other on camera, as seen when Moonbin jokingly declared DK as his favorite SEVENTEEN member just to tease Seungkwan. Not to be outdone, Seungkwan humorously retorted that he preferred Cha Eun-woo over Moonbin. Despite their banter, Seungkwan's actions spoke volumes about their friendship. He followed Moonbin on Instagram after his passing, making Moonbin the only non-group member followed by Seungkwan. Furthermore, in his heartfelt acceptance speech at the 2023 MAMA, Seungkwan expressed gratitude to Moonbin for his unwavering support of SEVENTEEN and their music throughout their journey, acknowledging his significant impact.

Advertisement

Also pn his birthday, the SEVENTEEN member shared a cover of Choi Yu Ree's Shape, accompanied by unseen clips of Moonbin. The final clip, featuring a poignant video of the moon, seems to be a touching tribute to Moonbin, symbolizing their enduring connection and the cherished memories they shared.

SF9’s Chani

Although not part of the '98 liner group, SF9's Chani shares a close friendship with Moonbin. The bond between ASTRO’s Moonbin, SF9’s Chani, and iKON‘s Chanwoo dates back to their childhood when they starred together in TVXQ‘s music video for "Balloons" in 2006, earning them the nickname Mini TVXQ. This friendship has endured into adulthood, with Chani sharing throwback pictures on April 23, 2023, as a heartfelt tribute to Moonbin.

Their connection traces back to their early appearances on talent shows like Star King and Little TVXQ during their preteen years. Chani's ties extend beyond Moonbin, as he is also friends with all the members of ASTRO, having trained at Fantagio before debuting with SF9 under FNC Entertainment.

Billlie’s Moon Sua

Moon Sua, an idol herself, holds a special bond with Moonbin as his younger sister. During Moonbin's wake, it was Moon Sua who took charge, overseeing the arrangements. Both siblings have received immense support from netizens, affectionately referred to as the Moon siblings, for their caring interactions on various entertainment programs post-debut. Their joint performance of Candy In My Ears showcased their dynamic chemistry, solidifying their status as a beloved sibling duo in the K-Pop realm.

In January 2023, Moonbin made an appearance on MBC's entertainment program DNA Mate alongside his sister, Moon Sua. The episode unveiled their adventurous endeavor of attempting to bungee jump. In a heartfelt moment before taking the leap, Moonbin expressed his wishes for his younger sister, saying, "I hope Sua will always be happy. Fighting," as he shared his New Year's dreams for 2023. The sibling duo will always remain cherished among the fans.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat