Does YOUNITE's Woono look like ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo? Netizens debate as similar face cuts wow fans

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo might have just found his doppelganger, as fans find another K-pop idol’s photo resembling his features. Read on!

By Moupriya Banerjee
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  05:36 PM IST |  2.2K
YOUNITE's Woono: Image from YOUNITE's X, Cha Eun Woo: Image from Cha Eun Woo's Instagram
YOUNITE's Woono: Image from YOUNITE's X, Cha Eun Woo: Image from Cha Eun Woo's Instagram

ASTRO’s vocalist Cha Eun Woo is known for his irresistible charm and sturdy stature, earning him the visual position in his group. The actor-singer is often cast as the lead for webtoon-based drama, thanks to his perfect facial features. Recently, a K-pop idol from the young boy group YOUNITE went viral for resembling an ASTRO member.

Fans think YOUNITE's Woono resembles ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

The K-pop idol in question is no other than Woono from YOUNITE. Just like Cha Eun Woo, he is also known for his dashing visuals, earning him massive followers within 2 years of his debut. 

On April 6, YOUNITE held their first fan concert titled YOUNICAST, since their debut in 2022. As the members celebrated special moments with the fans, their photos from the event sparked considerable attention, especially Woono’s snaps, which shared a striking resemblance with Cha Eun Woo.

As the photos of Woono went viral online, many fans commented that he looked like the younger version of Cha Eun Woo, especially when photographed in a downward angle. His facial features bear uncanny similarity with the ASTRO member's debut days’ visuals.

Check out Woono’s photos below:


Who is YOUNITE's Woono?

The 21-year-old K-pop idol Woono stepped into the music world as a member of YOUNITE. He made his debut on April 20, 2022, with the group’s first mini-album Youni-Birth. His group is affiliated with Brand New Music and is composed of nine members. Excluding Woono, the remaining eight members are Eunho, Steve, Hyunseung, Eunsang, Hyungseok, DEY, Kyungmun, and Sion.

On April 8, YOUNITE revealed a new teaser video, hinting toward their 2024 comeback.


Know more about Cha Eun Woo

In 2016, Cha Eun Woo debuted as a member of ASTRO with the group’s first EP Spring Up. On February 15, 2024, he embarked on a solo career while parallay rising to success with his group. 

His solo debut album ENTITY was widely praised among his fans for exhibiting true cinematic brilliance through immaculate lyrics and conceptual music video.

Cha Eun Woo is truly the jack of all trades as at the same time, he has established a strong foothold as a K-drama actor with lead roles in Wonderful World (2024), A Good Day to Be a Dog (2023), Island (2022), True Beauty (2020), Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung (2019), and more.

TWICE's Nayeon set to make solo comeback in June, 2 years since debut album's release; Report

Credits: YOUNITE's X
