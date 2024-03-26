ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon earn top spots on Idol Brand Rankings for March

The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute unveiled its analysis of idol personal brand reputation for March 2024, highlighting ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, and BLACKPINK's Jennie as top-ranking idols. The report delves into the intricacies of brand perception, shedding light on consumer engagement, media attention, and community interaction.

Idol brand reputation analysis for March 2024 announced

In March 2024, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute conducted a comprehensive analysis of the personal brand reputation of idols, shedding light on the top-ranking figures in the industry. According to their findings, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, and BLACKPINK's Jennie emerged as the top three idols in terms of personal brand reputation.

The analysis, which spanned from February 26, 2024, to March 26, 2024, encompassed a vast amount of big data, totaling 60,865,506 pieces relating to 1,720 idol personal brands. The evaluation criteria included the consumer participation index, media index, communication index, and community index, providing insights into the positive evaluation, media interest, and consumer engagement surrounding each idol's brand.

Notably, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo claimed the top spot with a brand reputation index of 5,041,728, demonstrating a significant increase from the previous month. His brand was associated with keywords such as handsome, overwhelming, and revenge, reflecting the high level of interest and positivity surrounding his personal brand.

Advertisement

Following closely behind, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and BLACKPINK's Jennie secured the second and third positions, respectively, with impressive brand reputation scores and notable increases from the previous month.

Koo Chang Hwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, highlighted the key findings, emphasizing the fluctuations in brand consumption, issues, communication, and spread among idol personal brands.

Here are the top 20 idols for March 2024

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon BLACKPINK’s Jennie Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha RIIZE’s Wonbin SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan Wanna One’s Hwang Min Hyun The Boyz’s Eric RIIZE’s Sohee BLACKPINK’s Jisoo RIIZE’s Eunseok LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin NewJeans’ Hanni TWICE’s Mina Super Junior’s Kyuhyun BTS’ Jimin SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan Red Velvet’s Wendy Wanna One’s Kang Daniel

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook becomes first K-pop soloist to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams amid military enlistment