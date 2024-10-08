BABYMONSTER announces first full album DRIP with 9 tracks, set to release on November 1; WATCH

Get ready, MONSTIEZ! BABYMONSTER is soon returning with their first full-length album, DRIP. The rookie girl group recently unveiled an announcement teaser and also revealed the nine tracks featured in their upcoming studio album. It is now set to release on November 1.

On October 8, BABYMONSTER, through their social media handles, confirmed their fall comeback. The group has released an exciting announcement teaser for their first studio album, DRIP, which is now set to release on November 1 at 1 PM KST (9:30 PM IST). The teaser, which featured pink hues floating across the screen to come together and create the word DRIP, is raising anticipation for the release.

Watch the announcement teaser here:

In addition, the group also unveiled the tracklist. Their upcoming studio album will feature a total of nine tracks, including a title track of the same name, CLICK CLAK, Love, Maybe, Really Like You, BILLIONAIRE, Love In My Heart, Woke Up In Tokyo (Ruka & Asa), FOREVER, and BATTER UP (Remix).

BABYMONSTER, who has already shown their musical brilliance with their previous releases like BABYMONS7ER, BATTER UP, and SHEESH, is once again marching towards another hit.

Check out the tracklist for DRIP here:

Meanwhile, this will mark the group’s first Korean release in four months following their digital single FOREVER, released on July 1. Previously, on September 23, YG Entertainment revealed that this would be a bigger new start for the group, emphasizing utmost effort into the promotions for this album.

On this day, while talking about DRIP, Yang Hyun Suk, the founder of the agency, revealed that they are planning a special kind of promotional schedule with two songs being previewed each week before the release. He added that this new album has many unexpected songs, presenting Baemon in a completely new light.

Watch Yang Hyun Suk talking about DRIP here:

BABYMONSTER, often referred to as Baemon is a a popular girl group that debuted as a six-piece with their first single BATTER UP, released on November 27, 2023. On February 1, 2024, the girl group released their second single Stuck in the Middle. Ahyeon, a pre-debut member who was absent due to health issues, joined Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita for the release of BABYMONS7ER.

