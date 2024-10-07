5 must-learn beauty lessons from BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa: From minimalism to hairstyle trends, and more

BLACKPINK, the megastar girl group's members, are not only K-pop idols but big-time fashionistas. Their influence in the ever-changing world of fashion and beauty is impeccable. ‘Lisa hairstyle’ or ‘Jennie make up’ is often the most searched keywords along with ‘Rosé’s hair color’ and ‘Jisoo’s less is more look’. Today, let’s dive deeper into the beauty lessons by BLACKPINK that we should add to our regime, from daily looks to festive glow.

5 beauty lessons by BLACKPINK members

1. Less is more

This is a must-learn beauty lesson from the megastar girl group. Many beauty gurus across the world often suggest exploring the world of minimalism, and so does Jisoo. The secret behind her ethereal looks is ‘less is more’. More than often, she opts for a no-contour and non-bronzer look to achieve a healthy flush. Instead of sculpting her face, she uses a soft wash of pink and peachy hues to accentuate her cherubic cheeks.

She is also a fan of the trendy Korean smoky eye makeup, which swaps light colors with the standard dark shades. To achieve this perfectly, Jisoo is often seen wearing peachy hues that are slightly darker than her skin tone, giving a no-makeup makeup look that is bound to steal the spotlight.

2. Red lips for a bold makeup choice

We can’t deny red lips are extremely attractive. It brings out a woman’s inner boss vibes and a fierce aura that sure turns heads. If you are looking for a night out or attending a party, go red like the BLACKPINK members often do.

Jisoo and Lisa are especially fans of the red lips. They know the power of a simple blue-toned red lipstick. It not only brightens your complexion but pairs it with a little soft eye, and you are good to go for any event - from romantic dates to New Year’s Eve. If you want a little more red, go scarlet like Jennie here.

3. Stylized bangs for new looks every day

Bangs are a tricky thing; it’s either a hit or miss (Don’t cut it at home, though)! But if you can style it the perfect way, it can elevate your whole look. Look at Lisa, who is known for her iconic fringes. The K-pop idol knows how to style it the proper way. To spice up her signature hairstyle, she often changes the dye from brown, brunette, and mauve to the famous dual-toned color.

Talking about bangs, they can’t be complete without Jisoo. Although the FLOWER singer likes to keep her hair natural, she is a fan of curtain bangs and we like it on her as well. On the other hand, when it comes to this particular hairstyle, Jennie likes to keep it minimal. Wispy bangs are her favorite thing which also fit her round face and upturned almond eyes.

4. Secret to porcelain skin

Keeping up with the K-beauty trend, BLACKPINK members also follow a step-by-step skincare routine, focusing on its importance for that no-makeup glow. Rosé is the biggest influencer of this fresh-faced trend.

She emphasizes emulsion and double-cleaning to get that dewy porcelain skin. For her ever-elusive looks, she is often seen opting for thin layers of foundation with non-cakey coverage and peachy pink hues.

5. Eyes wide awake

Tired of smokey eyes? Try this, the wide eyes look amabssadored by Jennie and Rosé. Both of them have almond-shaped eyes, and they know how to channel that innocent charm through light makeup. Achieve their looks with a simple flick of puppy eyeliner, coquette-shaded eyeshadows on eyelids, and upper lash line and mascara. For a more natural look go for brown instead of black mascara. Pair it up with gradient lips and you are reborn as a doll.

These are just a few of the many beauty lessons you can learn from the BLACKPINK members’ ever-changing style. However, this is a good place to start to achieve that glass skin with a little help of makeup and a lot of skincare.

Which of these beauty lessons are you going to add to your regime now?

