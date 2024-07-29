Bad Memory Eraser Teaser, Posters: Kim Jae Joong gets second chance in life after deleting past thoughts with Jin Se Yeon's help; Watch

Bad Memory Eraser has unveiled new character posters and a teaser ahead of its premiere next week. The teaser sets the tone of the interesting coming-of-age romance drama as we see Kim Jae Joong and Jin Se Yeon’s lives change after they have their first encounter.

Kim Jae Joong gets a second chance in life after erasing bad memories with Jin Se Yeon’s help in new teaser

On July 29, 2024, Bad Memory Eraser unveiled a new teaser ahead of its premiere on August 2 at 9:40 PM KST (6:10 PM IST). The teaser begins with Kim Jae Joong’s Lee Kun who falls down from fame as a star tennis player.

Lee Kun is heard asking himself if he should meet his first love again. However, he doubts that if someone like him asks her, she would probably hate it.

When he suffers from inexplicable symptoms and excruciating pain, he meets Kyung Joo Yeon (Jin Se Yeon), a neuropsychiatric, who tells him that whatever he is feeling is in his mind. Kim Jae Joong in a lot of pain asks her if she can help him forget and live, he would even sell his soul to her.

We also see Jin Se Yeon’s Kyung Joo Yeon who is dreaded by her peers because of her cold demeanor. She is seen giving a presentation where she presents the concept of the “bad memory eraser” surgery. She explains that bad memory gets imprinted in minds and turns into trauma that can not be undone, so she offers an idea if it could be erased.

Next, it is shown that Kim Jae Joong’s Lee Kun is taken into surgery and he returns as a whole new person who is more confident and romantic towards Kyung Joo Yeon.

Watch the Bad Memory Eraser teaser here:

Bad Memory Eraser unveils new character posters

Bad Memory Eraser has revealed new character posters featuring Kim Jae Joong as Lee Kun and Jin Se Yeon as Kyung Joo Yeon as they hold a polaroid of themselves. They also show Lee Jong Won’s Lee Shin and Yang Hye Ji’s Jeon Sae Yan.

The posters read: “Do you remember yourself from back then?” adding to the intrigue as to what bad memories these characters will erase and what will it all lead to as their lives get entangled.

