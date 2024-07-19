Kim Jae Joong meets Jin Se Yeon in ill-fated first encounter in Bad Memory Eraser's new stills; See PICS

Kim Jae Joong, the famous actor and singer is making his highly awaited return to the small screen soon in a new romantic K-drama Bad Memory Eraser.

Bad Memory Eraser has released some new stills to add to the excitement while glimpsing the beginning of Kim Jae Joong and Jin Se Yeon’s love story.

Kim Jae Joong and Jin Se Yeon cross paths in an ill-fated encounter in Bad Memory Eraser’s new stills

On July 19, 2024, Bad Memory Eraser unveiled new stills featuring Kim Jae Joong as Lee Kun and Jin Se Yeon as Kyung Joo Yeon.

In the first still, we see, a battered Kim Jae Joong’s Lee Kun standing in front of Jin Se Yeon’s Kyung Joo Yeon, at a hospital. He seems to be holding back tears as he stares at her with heartbreaking expressions. He looks utterly miserable with his bleeding lip as he tries to convey emotions to Kyung Joo Yeon.

On the other hand, the other still shows Jin Se Yeon’s Kyung Joo Yeon showcasing an icy cold exterior as she shows no emotion at all. Even though Lee Kun is in pain she seems to be unfazed by it, perfectly embodying her nickname of ice princess.

The last still, shows the dejected Lee Kun who is highly emotional and about to break, facing Kyung Joo Yeon with tears who does not reciprocate hinting at their ill-fated first encounter. The stills imply that Kim Jae Joong’s Lee Kun and Jin Se Yeon’s Kyung Joo Yeon’s love story will begin on the wrong foot while adding to viewers' anticipation.

See Bad Memory Eraser's new stills here:

Know more about Bad Memory Eraser

Meanwhile, Bad Memory Eraser is set to premiere on August 2, 2024, on MBN at 9:40 KST (6:10 PM IST) and will be available for streaming on Rakuten Viki.

Bad Memory Eraser is a coming-of-age romance K-drama that follows the story of a man who erases his memory with the help of a bad memory eraser. It begins the story of healing the pain and finding one’s true self through love. It also stars Lee Jong Won and Yang Hye Ji.

