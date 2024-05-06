The Tattooist of Auschwitz: Why Barbra Streisand's Love Will Survive Is Ideal Closing Song For Historical Drama

Warning: This article talks about Auschwitz and the Holocaust.

Not a lot of tales define exactly what happened during the harsh days at the Auschwitz camp. However, The Tattooist of Auschwitz does. With a tale filled with love, hope, and what cannot be defined, the series even brings forth the talent of Barbra Streisand.

Through the words of her song, this loving yet harrowing tale seems to get a perfect ending as it makes the audience feel connected to the characters of the series as well as indulges them in the dramatic sequences of the series.

Barbra Streisand's song in The Tattoist of Auschwitz

Peacock has come forth with a new historical drama, The Tattoist of Auschwitz. The series tells a hopeful tale of love that blooms inside a living hell on earth, Auschwitz. It is the story of Lali Solokov, who is an imprisoned Slovakian Jew, tasked to tattoo a number on other prisoners.

He, however, comes across a woman, Gita, and the two soon fall in love with each other.

Coming to the song, its lyrics were written by Charlie Midnight, while the voice of Barbra Streisand charms it even more. The song named Love Will Survive can be heard at the end credits of the final episode of the aforementioned show. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Having a smooth melody played on the piano, the lyrics go like "But in the darkness we kept hope alive/we made a promise that love will survive."

It is a straight-up salute to the love of Lali and Gita who lived in the death camp and survived. With its powerful lyrics, the song Love Will Survive is a perfect fit for the show.

Barbra Streisand about Love Will survive

The song was released on April 25 and is also the first ever release in the last six years, since her album, Walls.

In her statement given to Billboard, the singer said that she had come up with this song “Because of the rise in antisemitism around the world today.”

She further added that she “wanted to sing ‘Love Will Survive’ in the context of this series,” as well as in remembrance of “the six-million souls who were lost less than 80 years ago.”

Advertisement

The Woman in Love singer also stated, “Even in the darkest of times, the power of love can triumph and endure.”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a tale where two of the prisoners at the brutal holocaust camp struggle for their lives, while their love for each other keeps them strong. The song by Barbra Streisand can be heard towards the end of the series when Lali reflects on the moments he shared with his love of life Gita.