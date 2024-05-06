Reba McEntire And Jennifer Hudson Performs Powerful I'm A Survivor Duet During Latter's Talk Show; See Here

Reba McEntire and Jennifer Hudson performed a duet cover of I'm a Survivor on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The show featured McEntire and Hudson discussing the sitcom, Reba, which ended nearly two decades ago. Hudson also asked McEntire why she thought many people liked the song.

I'm a Survivor is a song recorded by Reba McEntire for her third compilation album Greatest Hits Volume III: I'm a Survivor. The song was written by Shelby Kennedy and Philip White and produced by McEntire and Tony Brown. I'm a Survivor is a country pop song with lyrics that tell the story of a premature baby, who later becomes a single parent. It was released as the album's first single on July 2001, through MCA Nashville.

Reba McEntire and Jennifer Hudson deliver powerful cover of I’m a Survivor

On May 2, Reba McEntire and Jennifer Hudson performed a surprise duet of I'm a Survivor,mthe iconic theme song for her sitcom Reba. They discussed the show's nearly two-decade existence and the reasons behind its popularity, highlighting the varying ages of the show's end.

"I think the reason why so many people can connect with the song 'I'm a Survivor' is because it's relatable. I know you find the same thing in the songs you sing," McEntire replied. "If people can relate to it, they can connect to it. And I'm a survivor — I mean, a woman who is working hard doing two jobs and raising kids."

Hudson was quick to count herself among the song's many fans. "Yes ma'am! It says it all. Yes, it does. You know that just touched my spirit, right, Reba?" she said, before pointing out keyboardist Wayne Linsey waiting in the wings.

"We got Wayne Linsey on the keys — and you know what that means. You know I can't have you here … can we at least sing a little bit of it 'cause that way I get to have a little musical moment with you?" the TV host asked McEntire, who gamely picked up two microphones from the table and handed one to Hudson.

As both prepared to start the song, Hudson excitedly exclaimed, "I get to sing with Reba, y'all!" She then belted out a short but moving snippet of the song as the audience clapped and cheered.

I'm a Survivor received positive reviews from music critics who felt that McEntire made the song her own. In the United States, the song exhibited a moderate commercial performance. I'm a Survivor debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 81 on the issue dated September, 2001.The single continued ascending the chart for eleven weeks, reaching its peak at No. 49 on the issue dated December, 2001. It lasted a total of nineteen weeks on the chart. The song fared better on the Hot Country Songs chart, where it peaked at No. 3 on the issue dated November, 2001 and spent a total of 21 weeks on the chart.

McEntire also spoke to Hudson about a possible return to TV with a brand new sitcom. "It's called Happy's Place, and we've shot the pilot on NBC and we're just waiting patiently, sorta, if they're going to take it to series or not," she said of the project. "So fingers crossed, everybody! Pretty please!"

Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire came together for flaming performances in Stagecoach

Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert performed at Stagecoach, just days before McEntire's duet with Hudson. The duo sang McEntire's Fancy and Lambert's Mama's Broken Heart and Gunpowder & Lead hits, causing a wild crowd reaction with fireworks and flames.

After their final song, Lambert and McEntire walked hand-in-hand and took in the crowd's roar before walking backstage. A day after the performance, she expressed her gratitude for McEntire’s appearance in a message shared on Twitter,“@Reba at @stagecoach y’all. Thank you to my hero and friend for coming out here as my special guest. I’ll never forget it. She brought all the fire.”

McEntire is currently serving as a coach on The Voice, and she was recently announced as the host for 2024 ACM Awards.

“I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time! What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video,” said McEntire in a statement. “I can’t wait to get to Texas and see everybody May 16th!”

