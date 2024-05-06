Ethan Hawke Reveals Why He Was 'Annoyed' By Being The Poster Boy Of Gen X

Ethan Hawke wears many hats. He is an actor, author, and film director. He is known for his depiction of cerebrally sensitive men. He made his breakthrough performance with the Dead Poets Society. Ethan Hawke often makes headlines for iconic roles, but this time he is making news for his iconic role in Reality Bites in 1994. Reality Bites was a 1994 American romantic comedy-drama film. Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, and Stiller play the lead roles, with Janeane Garofalo and Steve Zahn assisting. As the actor made a comeback with his movie Wildcat, he opened up about his then-image of Gen X. In an interview with People, Ethan Hawke opened up and revealed why he used to be annoyed with being a poster boy of Gen X.

Ethan Hawke reveals why he was annoyed by being poster boy of Gen X

Ethan Hawke didn't always enjoy being connected with one of his most recognizable roles. In an interview with People about his new film, Wildcat, The 53-year-old actor recalled his 1994 masterpiece, Reality Bites, a comedy-drama about recent college graduates that solidified Hawke's standing as a Generation X star.

Speaking with people, he revealed why he was annoyed at the time with being a Gen X poster boy: "There was a time when it annoyed me because I was worried it was going to somehow be prohibitive to growing up, but now I kind of love it. I like Gen X."

In Reality Bites, Hawke played singer Troy Dyer, who followed four friends as they negotiated relationships and employment after college. Speaking of the film, Hawke revealed that he was astonished by the fact that Ben Stiller developed into one of the best filmmakers of his generation. The actor was all praise for the Reality Bites director and said he's outstanding and that his debut film still exists as a masterpiece.

Ethan Hawke reveals fans don’t recognize him from Reality Bites

In the same interview with People, Ethan Hawke opened up about how fans recognized him. Despite Reality Bites' position as an icon of cult cinema, Hawke claimed most fans don't know him from the film.

He said, "The strange thing about my career is that some people just think I'm the guy from Moon Knight. There are certain people who don't know I was in any other movie besides Training Day. There's some link among Reality Bites fans and the Before trilogy fans, and when I have horror movie fans that [know] Sinister or Black Phone, they don't know I was in another movie."

Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke's latest film, Wildcat, was released on May 3, 2024.

