Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1 Preview: Tengen Uzui, Obanai Iguro & Hashira Take Over Center Stage; DEETs

Demon Slayer will return in just two weeks, with Season 4 revealing the first story details for the premiere episode. The anime, which concluded with the third season, has been eagerly awaited for the next arc, taking on Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga. As the anime approaches the manga's final battles, fans are eagerly awaiting the new episodes.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc is set to premiere later this month, marking the start of Season 4 of the anime. The hour-long premiere, similar to the second and third seasons, will likely be the first time many fans see the new season, which sets up a training arc before the final battles against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Demon Slayer Season 4: episode 1 preview

The official website for Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc has revealed the title and synopsis for the first episode, set to premiere on May 12th. Titled To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji, the synopsis of the episode is,

"In the village of the swordsmith, the two Upper Rank demons were defeated thanks to the efforts of Tanjiro and the two Hashira. And the existence of Nezuko, who has conquered the sun, foreshadows a big battle with Muzan Kibutsuji. Meanwhile, the Hashira gathered at the Ubuyashiki residence and a Hashira meeting was held." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 preview started with a focus on Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, training the series' protagonist, Kamado Tanjiro. The teaser then showcased each Hashira, namely Obanai Iguro—the Serpent Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa—the Wind Hashira, Muichiro Tokito—the Mist Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji—the Love Hashira, Shinobu Kocho—the Insect Hashira, Giyu Tomioka—the Water Hashira, and lastly, Gyomei Himejima—the Stone Hashira.

The Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 preview video has also teased the opening song for the sequel, Mugen, performed by Japanese rock band MY FIRST STORY and musician HYDE. HYDE is known for performing anime openings, including Mars Red and Attack on Titan, and has composed lyrics for 90s anime opening songs.

The Hashira Training arc, the shortest from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer manga, will be the focus of the anime adaptation. Fans can enjoy the previous seasons which are streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

Demon Slayer Season 4: a brief about the season

Demon Slayer has given us three seasons of engrossing adventures as the protagonist Tanjiro kills demons and journeys across early 1900s Japan. Spurred on by the possession of his sister Nezuko, Tanjiro discovers an entire network of warriors dedicated to killing these monstrous entities, plunging him deeper into the ongoing war to save mankind.

Demon Slayer season 4 will adapt the Hashira Training arc from the manga series, consisting of nine chapters (128-136), ensuring fans can expect anime-original content, similar to previous seasons.

Crunchyroll describes the sequel as:

"To the Hashira Training… The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story."

The arc will showcase Tanjiro and his group training alongside the strongest demon slayers, the Hashira, preparing for the final fight against the King of Demons, Kibutsuji Muzan.

Some of the returning staff members for this sequel include Haruo Sotozaki as the director, Yuki Kajura as the music composer, and Yuuichi Terao as the director of photography.

The Japanese Demon Slayer Season 4 cast:

Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae

Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kitô

Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono

Muzan Kibutsuji – Toshihiko Seki

Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Toshiyuki Morikawa

Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai

Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa

Muichiro Tokito – Kengo Kawanishi

The English Demon Slayer Season 4 cast:

Advertisement

Tanjiro Kamado – Zack Aguilar

Nezuko Kamado – Abby Trott

Inosuke Hashibira – Bryce Papenbrook

Zenitsu Agatsuma – Aleks Le

Muzan Kibutsuji – Greg Chun

Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Matt Mercer

Giyu Tomioka – Johnny Yong Bosch

Mitsuri Kanroji – Kira Buckland

Muichiro Tokito – Griffin Burns

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: Bleach: A Chronological Guide To All Arcs Ahead Of The Thousand-Year Blood War