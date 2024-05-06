Anupamaa Written Update, May 6: While Aadhya and Diya dance together, Anuj imagines Anupama and Aadhya dancing together and gets happy. After the dance, Anuj thanks Diya for teaching dance to Aadhya. He tells Diya that Aadhya is happy after a long time and expresses his wish to see Anupama and Aadhya dancing together.

Anupama worries as her diary is lost:

Aadhya gets happy thinking that Anupama's diary is destroyed and now Anupama will go back to India as she will lose the final round of her cooking competition. Anupama panics while searching for her diary. Anuj and Aadhya arrive. Anupama gets worried as she informs Anuj that she couldn't find her diary. Aadhya gets happy seeing Anupama worried and goes to her room.

Aadhya rechecks the diary and gets happy as the diary is with her. Anupama breaks down thinking that she will lose as her diary is lost. Anuj consoles her and explains to her that she will win the competition without the diary.

Anuj tells Anupama that she should focus on the competition and believe in herself. Anuj wishes luck to Anupama and motivates her. Anupama takes Anuj's advice and leaves for her cooking competition without her diary. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Anupama's show starts:

Anupama reaches the location of her competition and prays for her performance. Meanwhile, Anuj prays for her success at home. While praying to god, Anuj thinks of going to the location where Anupama's competition is happening.

The judges announce the final round. Yashdeep and Bijee are present there to support Anupama. A contestant expresses how he wants to win the prize money for the competition as his wife is diagnosed with cancer. Another contestant shares that he left his job only for this competition and he has no other option to win. The third contestant says that this prize money will help her in the future.

Anupama thanks for the second chance in the competition. She then expresses how she participated in the competition to save her boss's restaurant. Anupama then expresses her gratitude for the platform and mentions that she wants to win for all women.

Anuj lauds Anupama after watching her show on Television. Aadhya and Shruti arrive and the former says that even she wants to watch. Seeing Anuj's worry for Anupama, Shruti gets upset but prays that Anupama should win and get busy with her success. Anuj also prays for Anupama's win. Meanwhile, Aadhya enjoys watching the show as she thinks that Anupama will lose.

Baa and Baapuji also watch the show and pray for Anupama's win. The Shah family also joins Baa and Baapuji to watch Anupama's show. Vanraj and Pakhi also join them. The judges surprise the contestants by inviting their families. Kinjal and Pari arrive to support Anupama.

Kinjal then gives a big speech praising Anupama. Anupama gets emotional after hearing Kinjal's speech. Anupama then thanked Bijee and Yashdeep for supporting her when she arrived in America.

The final round begins:

The judges instruct the contestants and ask them to prepare a three-course meal in 60 minutes. The prize money of 250 dollars is declared. The final round begins. The Shah family worries for Anupama. Vanraj criticizes Anupama saying that her cooking will not help her win the Superstar Chef competition. The final round ends and Anupama presents her Indian dish.

Anupama explains her dish to the judges. The judges taste her dish. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, May 5: Aadhya loses calm on Anupama, decides to send her back to India