Christmas Con 2024: Here's Which Holiday Movie Stars Are Heading To The Event

It's Christmas early for Hallmarkies! The organizers of Christmas Con revealed on May 3, 2024, that 13 Hallmark stars, both past and present, are set to attend the 5th annual convention. Holiday movie fans will have the opportunity to attend this event from December 13 through 15.

The official headliner for the event was Lacey Chabert, often referred to as Hallmark's "Queen of Christmas." Her just-announced holiday film with Kristoffer Polaha will mark her 15th Hallmark Channel movie, PEOPLE reported. As soon as the initial lineup was announced, tickets were snapped up, forcing event organizers to issue a "low ticket alert."

Christmas Con 2024 tickets were already on sale before the first wave of participating stars was announced. The event will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison, New Jersey.

Fans made a 'Jett dash' to secure the remaining spots upon hearing that Chabert would be the convention's official headliner. Scheduled appearances by Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, and Paul Campbell from Hallmark's "Three Wise Men and a Baby" and its sequel heightened excitement.

After the announcement, Thats4Entertainment announced VIP tickets had sold out and issued a "low ticket alert" for weekend passes, with only 60 remaining by evening. Tickets for single days will remain once those are sold out, they said.

Aside from Chabert, Hynes, Walker, and Campbell, Christmas Con announced the following celebrities:

Fan favorite Kimberley Sustad, co-writer of Campbell's Three Wise Men movies.

The Young and the Restless' Melissa Claire Egan, also starred in Holiday for Heroes (2019).

Hallmark alum Jen Lilley joined Great American Family in 2022 for a two-year deal.

Rachel Skarsten, who co-starred with Walker in 2023's Christmas Island.

Star of multiple Hallmark holiday movies, Michael Rady.

David Haydn-Jones starred in Hallmark's "Five More Minutes" opposite Nikki DeLoach.

A few more of them are Jessy Schram, Stephen Huszar, and Travis Van Winkle.

Additional celebrity participants will be announced soon, according to the organizers. A typical Christmas Con event includes tree lighting, a movie screening, a photo op with fan favorites, a panel discussion, and a silly game played onstage by celebrities.

Christmas Con is an Opportunity for Stars & Fans to Bond

According to New Jersey Community Magazine, Christmas Con attracted thousands of diehard holiday movie fans when it started in 2019. Because Christina Fligliola and Liliana Kligman live in New Jersey, it is the easiest place to host the convention.

Despite summer versions of the convention in the past, they decided to switch to a once-a-year convention in 2024. A 90s Convention is also run by the duo, which features TV, movie, and music stars from the '90s.

In April 2023, DeLoach lauded conventions such as Christmas Con in an Instagram Live session with Benjamin Ayres. The Hallmark Christmas Con is not only a popular event for Hallmark fans but also for stars who attend. It's fun to connect with fans face-to-face, hear their stories, celebrate the holidays, and bond over movies, they say.

