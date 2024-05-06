Abhinav Shukla has been making waves in the news recently for his strong reaction towards his wife, Rubina Dilaik's ex-boyfriend and actor, Avinash Sachdev. Abhinav's fiery response was triggered by Avinash speaking negatively about Rubina years after their breakup.

In a recent chat with Tellychakkar, Avinash Sachdev too has now retorted to Abhinav Shukla’s harsh words for him. He has said that it was important to address the same as the media is churning out stories without his consent and he is getting perceived wrongly in this whole matter.

Avinash asks why Abhinav took so much time to react to his statement

When questioned what made this matter gain momentum on social media all of a sudden, Avinash Sachdev said that there is no reason for it as he is unaware why it came back in the news. He stated that though he never gave importance to such things, it became a necessity for him to come forward and share his side of the story as no one from the media contacted him before publishing the stories.

Avinash began by quoting, "I said these things about Rubina when I came out of Bigg Boss OTT 2. I was questioned about my relationship with her. Our breakup happened in 2012. I was 25 then and Rubina was 22. We were like more than teenagers and almost grown ups. I have already mentioned that it was such an age that we tend to commit mistakes. I said all this in August 2023, why is Shuklaji reacting now? If he were to react to it, he must have done it then only."

The Choti Bahu actor said that the format of Bigg Boss is such that it forces you to discuss your past and current relationships. He asserted, “My name was also dragged when Rubina and Abhinav stepped out of Bigg Boss. But I did not comment on it and chose to keep quiet. So it’s normal. And I have never badmouthed any of my relationships.”

Furthermore, Avinash condemned Abhinav Shukla’s advice for him. He went on to criticize him and said, “Is it okay for him to tell me to be a man when I have actually never talked or spoken anything about my previous relationships? Had I been in his place, I would have first searched when and where the comment was passed. If he is telling me to be a man, I would like to tell him ‘don’t be an intrusive man’ and find out when the remark was made before saying anything.”

For the unversed, Avinash Sachdev and Rubina Dilaik dated for four years before parting ways in 2019.

