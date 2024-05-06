Charles Barkley is known for his blunt and critical takes. Now, the NBA legend has advised LeBron James to consider retiring "sooner rather than later" to avoid tarnishing his legacy.

Barkley fears James might decline physically, similar to Michael Jordan's stint with the Washington Wizards or Patrick Ewing with the Orlando Magic. Barkley believes LeBron should retire while he can still control the narrative. A less impressive finish could tarnish his otherwise phenomenal career.

LeBron James' decision to retire is up in the air right now. Previously, LeBron has openly stated winning championships is his primary focus. The Lakers haven't won a championship in the last two seasons, and James might want to chase another ring. Plus, he has a $51.4 million player option for next season, which is a significant amount of money to walk away from.

There are also talks about him potentially wanting to play with his son Bronny, who is expected to enter the NBA draft in 2024 or 2025.

LeBron James wanting to play with Bronny James is a MAJOR reason why Lakers icon will rethink hanging up his sneakers

In 2022, LeBron made it clear playing with Bronny was a big goal. Nevertheless, recently, there have been reports that LeBron is focusing more on his future and letting Bronny make his own choices. Bronny was projected for the 2024 NBA Draft but suffered a health scare (cardiac arrest) that delayed his plans.

He declared for the draft anyway but has also entered the transfer portal for college basketball. LeBron is a free agent this summer. Thus, he might also choose a team based on where Bronny gets drafted.

FYI, LeBron James has been hinting at retirement recently but hasn't given any specific date. After the Lakers' first-round elimination in the 2024 playoffs, James acknowledged his age and spoke about wanting to spend more time with his family.

LeBron James is gearing up to compete for Team USA at the Paris Olympics

This is LeBron's fourth Olympic appearance, with his last one being the 2012 London Games where he secured his second gold medal. The roster is almost finalized, with LeBron being joined by other superstars like Stephen Curry (his first Olympics!), Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, and several other talented players. There's one remaining spot that will be filled after a training camp in July.

An intensive training camp is scheduled for July 2024 in Las Vegas. Team USA is aiming for their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.