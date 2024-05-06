Heeramandi’s AD reacts to Karan Johar’s criticism over comedian mimicking him; ‘Doing comedy is very risky’

It was last night (May 5), ace filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media handle and expressed his displeasure over a comic mimicking him in ‘exceptionally poor taste’. Sharing a note, Karan indirectly condemned comedian Kettan Singh for mimicking him poorly on the recently released promo of the reality show, Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge.

Following the veteran filmmaker’s reaction, Ektaa Kapoor had also come in support of him. Earlier in the day, comedian Kettan Singh also offered his apology. Most recently, Snehil Dixit Mehra who has been an AD on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and is popularly known as BC Aunty reacted to the controversy.

Snehil Dixit Mehra reacts to Karan Johar's criticism over comic mimicking him

In a recent conversation with News 18 Showsha, Snehil Dixit Mehra who is also a part of the reality comedy show opined that the idea is never to offend anyone; however, things often go awry. The popular comedian also stated that some videos 'are taken out of context' and that being a comedian is 'very tricky'.

She said, “Doing comedy in today’s day and age is very, very risky because some videos are taken out of context and, then, they don’t make sense. It’s very tricky being a comedian.”

Snehil Dixit Mehra on the process of script-writing on the reality-show

Further shedding light on the script-writing process of the show, Snehil revealed on such a show, several teams are involved consisting of writers, producers, and the channel team. According to her, there are certain agreements and procedures that are to be followed.

She said, “Additionally, there are compliances, standards, and procedures to follow. We, as performers, get a certain script and we need to stick to it.” Furthermore, she stated that it is the performers who are at the forefront of a comic set and that’s why they’re the ones receiving backlash.

“And sometimes, in the process, you tend to lose that filter because you realize that there’s an entire legal system and people taking care of the same. So, as a performer, you feel that you just need to get on stage and perform. But when it comes to backlash, it’s the actors and the performers who’re at the receiving end of this. Kettan is getting all the backlash. He has an issued an apology too,” said Snehil, who also served as an assistant director on Heeramandi.

Snehil Dixit Mehra doesn't endorse jokes that can be 'offensive'

On a concluding note, Snehil expressed her belief in not encouraging jokes that aim at fat-shaming people on the show and avoiding any kind of criticism. She admitted to getting the jokes removed while reading the scripts that she deems can be offensive because she is not okay with them.

“Some of them are fun and generate laughter, but then, there are also a few that might hurt sentiments. I try and steer clear from them. Yet whenever something like this happens, it’s the performers who receive backlash,” she explained.

Comedian Kettan Singh's apology to Karan Johar

Reacting to Karan Johar’s remark, comedian Kettan Singh issued an apology while speaking to Times Now. He said, “First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologize to him."

Furthermore, Kettan stated that KJo had a reaction to the promo of the show. The comedian expressed his desire to see Karan's reaction, as well as the audience's reaction after they watch the complete episode of the show.

