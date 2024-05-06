Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura Crossover Anime Drops First Trailer: Release Date, Expected Plot & More

Netflix has released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura. The crossover event will test the mettle of their strongest fighters, with the two juggernauts crossing over after the end of Baki Hanma's season and the release of Kengan Ashura's latest. The crossover event aims to determine who is truly the strongest overall.

Netflix is set to premiere Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura later this summer, featuring extended casts from Keisuke Itagaki's Baki the Grappler series and Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon's Kengan Ashura series, showcasing a surprise collaboration between select fighters from their respective martial arts tournaments.

Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura: Netflix drops new trailer and release date

Netflix has released a new trailer for the Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura crossover anime, featuring the staff, opening and ending theme songs, and additional crossover fights, as well as previews of the anime's opening and ending themes.The fight cards shown in the trailer include Saw Paing Yoroizuka vs. Kaoru Hanayama, Raian Kure vs. Jack Hammer, and Baki Hanma vs, Ohma Tokita.

Toshiki Hirano is directing the crossover anime at TMS Entertainment, with scripts by Atsuo Ishino. Makoto Takahoko and Shingo Ishikawa are chief animation directors and character designers, respectively. Kenji Fujisawa and Yasuharu Takanashi are composing the crossover's music.

Hiromi Miyawaki manages color setting, Shunichiro Yoshihara directs art, Tatsuo Noguchi directs photography, Yuriko Sano handles editing, and Yasuyuki Urakami is the sound director. The anime will debut on Netflix on June 6. The anime will have returning cast members from both franchises.

Keisuke Itagaki created the Hanma Baki manga, which ran from 1991 to 1999 in Weekly Shonen Champion. The series was followed by three sequels, Baki, Baki Hanma, and Baki-Dou. The fifth series, Baki-Dou, began in 2018 and has been confirmed for an anime adaptation. The latest reboot, began in 2018 and was animated by Double Eagle and TMS Entertainment. Baki Hanma, also known as Baki: Son of Ogre, is the third installment, and Baki Hanma Season 2 follows the first season.

The Kengan Ashura manga is written by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon. The manga ran from 2012 to 2018 in Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday magazine. A sequel Kengan Omega from the same author/artist duo started in 2019 and is still ongoing. The first anime season was produced by LARX Entertainment and streamed on Netflix over two 12-episode parts in 2019.

It was directed by Seiji Kishi, with character designs by Kazuaki Morita. Makoto Uezu was in charge of the series composition, while Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music. The second season released its first part in September 2023, and the second part is set to release in August this year.

Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura: what will the plot of the anime?

It's yet to be revealed the how or why the two leads will be crossing paths, but it's been confirmed that Nobunaga Shimazaki will be returning from Baki Hanma to voice Baki Hanma and Tatsuhisa Suzuki will be returning from Kengan Ashura to voice Oma Tokita. As for art style, it seems to be favoriting Baki Hanma's 2D animated aesthetic rather than Kengan Ashura's CG animated action.

As for what to expect from the Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura crossover event, Netflix teases it as such, "These two martial arts manga masterpieces finally cross paths! An unbelievable collaboration between the anime series 'Baki Hanma' and 'KENGAN ASHURA,' both of which are now streaming only on Netflix, is brought to life in anime! This hard-hitting crossover that could only happen on Netflix is sure to shake the world!"

Kengan Ashura and Baki Hanma are known for their epic fights in anime history. Fans can anticipate other one-on-one fights in both series, which are filled with fighters that would work well in one-on-one matches. With six episodes, it seems like not enough time to feature all the fighters, but the wild aesthetic of both series is expected to be a strong crossover.

Kengan Ashura is set to return for its second season, however Baki Hanma's future remains a mystery. After defeating his father Yujiro in one-on-one combat, Baki's future is uncertain and although no new seasons have been confirmed, this crossover is a positive sign.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

