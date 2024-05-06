Who Is Julie Gagnon? All We Know About The American Idol Contestant As She Receives Standing Ovation For Whitney Houston's Run To You Cover

Julie Gagnon, recently delivered a performance at the American Idol season 22, that will be remembered for seasons to come. On a night filled with anticipation and exceptional talent, Gagnon took the stage to perform Whitney Houston’s poignant ballad Run to You.

The 22nd season of American Idol premiered on February 18, 2024, on the ABC television network. Ryan Seacrest returned as host, while Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie returned as judges. This season is Perry's final on the show as she announced her departure on February 13, 2024, five days before the premiere.

Who is Julie Gagnon?

Julia Gagnon, at the final audition for Season 22, had judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie gobsmacked after her rendition of Aretha Franklin's hit Ain't No Way. "I was born in Guatemala," Julia explained before she started to sing. "When I was two years old I was adopted out of the orphanage and brought to Maine. Growing up in Maine, when I was younger, was a dream come true. It was picture perfect, there was snow at Christmas and warm summers. It was all amazing.

She continued, "When I entered the school systems it became different. I got bullied a lot. In Maine, not a lot of people look like me and it was really hard to deal with. I don’t think I’ve ever found a place where I feel like I fit in, but I have found my support in life and that is my family.”

When Gagnon was 18 years old her father hired a private investigator to find her birth family in Guatemala. “I did find them,” she explained. “When they found my birth mom she wrote me a letter. She thanked God that my parents raised me for her, but she was very apologetic and she did let me know that she didn’t want me to go, but she was happy that she did. The life that she could have given me wouldn’t have been anything compared to the ones that my real parents have given me. She said she would love to live to see me do something big.”

To kick that dream off, Gagnon sang one big song, “Ain’t No Way,” for her audition. “Did that come out of your mouth?” Lionel asked. “You’ve got several soul singers that are inside of you,” Katy added. “You could go really far. You could be Top 10.”

Lionel added more compliments, stating, “I grew up with Aretha Franklin. There are certain songs you just don’t sing because you just can’t touch the original. You just made it not only your song, but you did things that are just beyond. That was absolutely outstanding.”

The judges quickly agreed to give her a golden ticket to Hollywood, but after the young singer left the room they decided to upgrade her.

Julie Gagnon received standing ovation for covering Run to You

Julie Gagnon performed Whitney Houston's Run to You on an unforgettable evening. The performance transformed the atmosphere, with each score gaining admiration from the audience and judges. Gagnon's vocal prowess and emotion were praised by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, who were visibly moved by the performance. The performance will be remembered for years to come.

Gene Simmons, who mentored Julie during the competition, praised her star potential and confidence in her abilities. Fans have noted her impeccable song choices, showcasing her ability to explore emotional depth in compositions. This strategic approach to song selection has contributed to her continued success on the show.

However, she failed to reach the top five of American Idol on Sunday night. The Top 7 artists on American Idol Season 22 each performed twice on Sunday, May 5 with audiences voting live coast-to-coast for their favorites. Ultimately, after nearly 19 million votes were cast, host Ryan Seacrest announced that the pair of singers who were eliminated prior to next week’s Top 5 episode were Julia Gagnon and McKenna Faith Breinholt.

The University of Southern Maine student was one of two competitors who were eliminated from the competition through the show’s viewer voting system. Gagnon had made it to the top seven contestants last week, which is the highest a Maine resident has ever climbed in the singing competition.

