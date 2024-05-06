Is Anthony Edwards Facing Suspension Against Nuggets in Game 2 for Technical Fouls? Exploring Viral Claim
Anthony Edwards is one of the superstars of the NBA right now & not just Minnesota Timberwolves, but is he going to miss game 2 against Denver Nuggets because of his 8 technical fouls? Let's find out.
Anthony Edwards has been a menace for the opposition teams throughout the season and the youngster is leading the Timberwolves charge for an NBA title on the court. However, a report on social media regarding Edwards started making rounds that he will be suspended for game 2 because of an accumulation of technical fouls.
Edwards has been the driving force behind the Timberwolves' breathtaking displays on the court as they are aiming to win their first-ever NBA title this season. The Ant-Man, as his fans fondly call him, scored 43 points, collected 7 rebounds, and provided 3 assists in game 1 against the Nuggets as the Timberwolves won by 7 points. That being said, his absence will be a huge blow if that happens.
What Was the Post About?
The post stated, 'Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards now has eight technical fouls and will serve a one-game suspension until a technical foul is rescinded. Edwards will miss Game 2 vs. Denver, sources tell ESPN.'
However, just before Timberwolves fans go into breakdown and Nuggets fans start to celebrate, let’s know the fact that the account is a parody and Anthony Edwards isn’t suspended for game 2 against the Nuggets. This account is a parody of reputed ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski. The account posts fake news to get impressions.
Anthony Edwards Will Be Hoping for Another Big Performance Against the Nuggets
The superstar didn’t show any mercy to the defending champions in game 1 and will be hoping for a similar performance in the game so that his side takes a 0-2 lead back home. Edwards was instrumental in their win over series win over the Phoenix Suns as his videos of trash-talking his idol Kevin Durant also went viral during the series.
