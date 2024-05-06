Is Anthony Edwards Facing Suspension Against Nuggets in Game 2 for Technical Fouls? Exploring Viral Claim

Anthony Edwards has been a menace for the opposition teams throughout the season and the youngster is leading the Timberwolves charge for an NBA title on the court. However, a report on social media regarding Edwards started making rounds that he will be suspended for game 2 because of an accumulation of technical fouls.

Edwards has been the driving force behind the Timberwolves' breathtaking displays on the court as they are aiming to win their first-ever NBA title this season. The Ant-Man, as his fans fondly call him, scored 43 points, collected 7 rebounds, and provided 3 assists in game 1 against the Nuggets as the Timberwolves won by 7 points. That being said, his absence will be a huge blow if that happens.

What Was the Post About?

The post stated, 'Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards now has eight technical fouls and will serve a one-game suspension until a technical foul is rescinded. Edwards will miss Game 2 vs. Denver, sources tell ESPN.'

However, just before Timberwolves fans go into breakdown and Nuggets fans start to celebrate, let’s know the fact that the account is a parody and Anthony Edwards isn’t suspended for game 2 against the Nuggets. This account is a parody of reputed ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski. The account posts fake news to get impressions. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards Will Be Hoping for Another Big Performance Against the Nuggets

The superstar didn’t show any mercy to the defending champions in game 1 and will be hoping for a similar performance in the game so that his side takes a 0-2 lead back home. Edwards was instrumental in their win over series win over the Phoenix Suns as his videos of trash-talking his idol Kevin Durant also went viral during the series.

ALSO READ: Anthony Edwards' Alleged Leaked Audio Trash-Talking Kevin Durant Goes Viral After Wolves Dominate Suns In Game 1