Bae In Hyuk addresses dating rumors with The Story of Park's Marriage Contract co-star Lee Se Young

The Story of Park's Contract Marriage is a fantasy romance K-drama. Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk. take the lead roles in the hit drama. The series caught the viewers' attention because of the chemistry shared by the two main leads. The interaction between the two actors at the 2023 MBC Drama Awards sparked dating rumors among fans. Here is what Bai In Hyuk had to say about the rumors.

The Story of Park's Contract Marriage's Bae In Hyuk clears air surrounding dating rumors with Lee Se Young

At the 2023 MBC Drama Awards, Lee Sae Young had declared that she won the award for the best couple in 2021 for The Red Sleeves with Lee Junho but now she has a new husband, Bae In Hyuk. She also stated that she was confident that they would win the award for the best couple for The Story of Park's Contract Marriage. As the actor made the statements, she held Bae In Hyuk's hands. This led to dating rumours.

In a recent interview, Bae In Hyuk addressed these rumors and said, 'We did hold hands, but we didn't link our fingers'. He explained further and added other nominated couples were all senior actors so they thought that it would be a good opportunity to show their good on-screen chemistry.

More on The story of Park's Marriage Contract

Based on a webcomic, the drama will tell the story of a 19th-century girl Park Yeon Woo whose husband dies on the night of their wedding. If that isn’t enough, she is kidnapped and dropped into a well by an unknown person. She wakes up in modern Seoul only to be saved by Kang Tae Ha from the swimming pool. Kang Tae Ha is the successor of a big corporation and is a rational and logical person. Though he is uninterested in a relationship, he decides to get into a contract marriage to please his ill grandfather.

