Akkineni Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya's blockbuster film Manam to re-release on THIS date

Telugu industry's one of the most celebrated films Manam which was released in 2014 is slated for its re-release on completing 10 glorious years. The fantasy drama featured Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Shriya Saran in key roles.

The film also marked the last presence of Nagarjuna's father, legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Meanwhile, the makers have now decided to re-release it theatrically to celebrate the special occasion.

Manam re-release in theaters

The official makers of the fantasy drama took to their social media platform Instagram to share the re-release trailer of Manam and wrote, “Join the May celebration with magical #Manam. As we mark its 10-year anniversary on May 23rd, let’s revisit its finest moments, starting today #10YearsOfMagicalManam.”

Soon after the post went online, fans took to the comments section to show their excitement. One fan wrote, “want to witness the magic on the big screen again.” Another one wrote, “Mukamga Vikram K Kumar on god mode while choosing the cast perfect.”

More about Manam

Manam is a Telugu language fantasy drama film that is set on the concept of rebirth and eternal love. The plot revolves around Radha and Krishna, a married couple who have a child named Bittu. Due to an unexpected incident, both die in an accident.

Later, Bittu grows up and witnesses the reincarnation of his father and mother as children. The rest of the film focuses on Bittu's efforts to bring these two young people together.

Apart from the lead stars the film also featured Brahmanandam, Ali, M.S Narayana, and many others in special cameo roles including Amitabh Bachchan, Amala Akkineni, Akhil Akkineni, Raashii Khanna, and Lavanya Tripathi in key roles. The drama flick was helmed by director Vikram Kumar and bankrolled by Akkineni Family under the banner of Annapurna Studios.

Watch Manam official trailer

Workfront of Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya

Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently gearing up for his upcoming action drama titled Kubera. The film also stars Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna in special roles. Recently, the makers of Kubera dropped the first look clip of Nagarjuna which has received immense love on social media. As per early reports, the team is currently in Mumbai for the shooting schedule.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for his upcoming thriller-suspense Thandel featuring Sai Pallavi alongside him. Allu Aravind has produced the film through Geetha Arts, with the soundtrack composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. The project has been helmed by Karthikeya 2 fame director Chandoo Mondeti.

Apart from this, buzz is strong that Naga Chaitanya will collaborate with Pooja Hegde for his upcoming project which is touted to be a mystical thriller helmed by Virupaksha fame director Karthik Varma Dandu.

