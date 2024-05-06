Megan Fox Showcases Her New Brunette Look After Slew Of Colorful Hairstyles In Past

Megan Fox is one of Hollywood’s exceptional actresses. After making her debut with some iconic roles in Holiday and Sun, the actress became a household name after her action-packed roles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Transformers. Despite being an amazing actress, she is often in the news for her relationship and her even more impeccable style. Speaking of style, Megan Fox quite literally took the internet by storm as she debuted her new look. After a ray of iconic locks and hair colors, Fox is back with a more chic look. Taking to social media, the Transformers actress showcased her new brunette look with a new haircut as well.

ALSO READ: Did Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Call Off Their Engagement At One Point? Explained Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Megan Fox showcases her new hairstyle

Megan Fox is going back to brunette. The 37-year-old actress shared pictures on May 4, 2024, showcasing her new bob and her return to her distinctive hair color. Fox shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

Fox captioned a carousel post including shots of her new appearance. "She's a brunette again.” The Transformers star appeared in the first photo with short, dark brown hair trimmed above her shoulders in a loose, wavy style, staring directly at the camera in front of a white wall inside. In the carousel of images, Fox donned a loosely tailored denim jacket with a white Loewe tank top underneath. She capped the look with a red bandana knotted around her neck to match her makeup.

Advertisement

The actress also flaunted a vivid blue manicure in the second snap. Fox displayed her haircut once more in the final photo. In the last image, she was standing outside what appeared to be her residence. This time, she donned a black furry sweater with the same make-up and manicure as previously.

Megan Fox's quirky hair colors over time

Megan Fox returned to brunette hair color after experimenting with many hair colors in recent months. The actress donned some of the most quirky hair colors over time, including brilliant red, pastel pink, and blue.

The Transformers star debuted her ice-blue bob haircut in a series of photographs she shared on Instagram on April 2, 2024. Fox said in the caption at the time. "Entering my Jedi era.” The actress was then seen visiting Coachella Weekend One with her blue hair, which appeared to have been dyed a slightly darker shade of blue. She wore lengthy extensions in mermaid waves.

Meanwhile, Fox debuted her pastel pink hair in February at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party. She also wore vibrant red hair at the end of last year while promoting her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

ALSO READ: 'Do Not Waste Your Energy On Boys': Megan Fox Gives Advice to Single Ladies; Ex Fiancee MGK Responds in Comments