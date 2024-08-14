'Been a while...': Lee Dong Wook playfully sulks over lack of attention from Jo Se Ho amid comedian's wedding preparations

Goblin actor Lee Dong Wook has shared that he hasn't been in touch with Jo Se Ho for the past month as the popular comedian and host has been busy with his wedding preparations.

Meanwhile, Jo Se Ho confirmed his relationship earlier this January and also revealed that he is planning to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend who is 9 years younger.

In the recent episode of Yoo Jae Suk's YouTube show which was released on August 13, Lee Dong Wook was featured as the guest. As the hosts and the actor were chatting, Lee Dong Wook revealed that it has been a while since he heard the name Jo Se Ho. He shared that he hadn't seen the comedian in over a month. When Yoo Jae Suk explained that Jo Se Ho has been busy with dating and wedding preparations, Lee Dong Wook playfully sulked and replied, "Then I guess we won't be seeing each other anymore".

Yoo Jae Suk and the other guests laughed at Lee Dong Wook's cute response and asked him why he was disappointed over Jo Se Ho's wedding. To this, the actor hilariously replied that he felt a little neglected as Jo Se Ho has been busy.

Lee Dong Wook and Jo Se Ho have showcased their friendship many times in the past. In a talk show with Yoo Jae Suk, the actor also revealed that he knew about the comedian's dating life before it came into the public limelight.

In January 2024, Jo Se Ho's agency confirmed that he has been dating a non-celebrity since last year. Jo Se Ho also revealed that they have wedding plans in mind and that the couple has already taken their parents' permission and blessings.

Jo Se Ho is a popular comedian and host known for shows like You Quiz on the Block, Law of the Jungle in Sumatra, and more.

Lee Dong Wook made his debut as an actor in 1999 with the drama School 2. The actor is best known for Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Strangers from Hell, Bad and Crazy, and more. He would be next appearing in the much-anticipated film Harbin which is set in early 1900s Korea.

