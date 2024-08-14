'Want to date but...': Lee Dong Wook reveals what's stopping him from pursuing relationship

Lee Dong Wook recently opened up about his dating life and shared why he isn't currently in a relationship. He explained that he does want to date but there is something stopping him.

The actor recently made his debut as a voice actor with the hit film Inside Out 2 as he dubbed for the role of Lance.

Lee Dong Wook appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Yoo Jae Suk’s YouTube show, Pinggyego. When asked about his dating life, the actor replied that he doesn't think that he can date anymore as he has become lazy. He explained that to date, one has to become friends first and he has forgotten how to do that since it has been so long. He expressed his desire for a relationship and added that he wants to date but he is lazy.

In November 2023, during a promotional interview for his film, Single in Seoul, Lee Dong Wook had shared his views on dating and said that it is about sharing time, space, and feelings he finds himself wanting to share these with someone else. Yet at the same time, he feels comfortable by himself. Lee Dong Wook confessed that he plans to get married but hasn't found the right person and he is willing to wait. He also feels that he is not mature enough to take that responsibility right now.

Lee Dong Wook has been in the K-drama industry since 1999. He debuted with the drama School 2. The actor is best known for Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Strangers from Hell, Bad and Crazy, and more. He is a versatile actor who is widely appreciated for his unreal looks. He has impeccable comic timing and does well with serious roles too.

Additionally, Lee Dong Wook is also a talented actor who has showcased his versatility over the years. The actor was last seen in the 2024 thriller drama A Shop for Killers. He would be next appearing in the much-anticipated film Harbin which is set in early 1900s Korea.

