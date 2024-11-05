BIGBANG reveals early confidence in SEVENTEEN’s success; talks about 'scolding' iKON and WINNER over DAY6, GOT7 rivalries

G-Dragon and Taeyang from BIGBANG recently appeared on their bandmate Daesung’s YouTube show ZIP Daesung. The three discussed their careers and reminisced about the good old days. During their conversation, SEVENTEEN was mentioned, and they shared their thoughts about the group.

On November 1, 2024, a new episode of Daesung's YouTube talk show ZIP Daesung was released, featuring two special guests: G-Dragon and Taeyang. Fans were incredibly excited about the episode, as it marked the first time all three members appeared together since 2017.

During their conversation, SEVENTEEN's debut stage performance from 2015 came up. Taeyang remarked that when he first saw SEVENTEEN, he thought, “This group will definitely succeed.” G-Dragon and Daesung both agreed, praising SEVENTEEN's stage performance.

Moreover, the members also talked about the iconic JYP vs. YG battles, in which artists from both companies participated in a friendly competition. G-Dragon said that he and Taeyang faced Jay Park and 2M’s Jun K in a battle and won. However, their juniors, Winner, and iKON could not win against GOT7 and Day6. They went straight to their labelmates’ practice room and scolded them for losing. All three laughed at the instance, remembering the old times.

BIGBANG revolutionized the music industry with their innovative sound and charismatic performances. The group is credited with helping to spread the Hallyu Wave worldwide and turning K-pop into a global phenomenon. They were one of the first K-pop groups to break into the Billboard charts, paving the way for other groups in the industry.

Last month, G-Dragon thrilled fans with a surprise guest appearance at Taeyang's solo concert, performing on stage for the first time in a while. He also made his long-awaited comeback with a single titled Power, which garnered significant attention from fans.

Additionally, G-Dragon has been confirmed to perform at the 2024 MAMA Awards, marking his return to the stage after 9 years—his last appearance being in 2015. He also appeared on the variety show You Quiz on the Block, where he discussed his upcoming album during the broadcast.