BIGBANG’s G-Dragon shares glimpses of recovering from flu following 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has recently shared several pictures on his social media page, providing a glimpse of his daily life. The K-pop star developed a flue for which he could be seen getting medication. The previous day, the artist performed at the 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon was recently spotted in candid behind-the-scenes photos, offering fans a rare look into his personal moments. He shared several pictures on his Instagram account on December 27, 2024. In the images, he is seen transitioning from his stage outfit to more casual pajamas. After changing, the artist takes cold medicine and has his temperature checked by a staff member, hinting that he may have been feeling unwell during the 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon.

Previously, G-Dragon performed at the 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon on December 25, 2024. His performance at the event sparked controversy, with some netizens criticizing him for his live performance, citing several mistakes. However, fans quickly defended him, uncovering behind-the-scenes footage that suggested technical difficulties, including malfunctioning earphones, could have affected his stage performance.

G-Dragon recently made his much-anticipated comeback with the single Power, which took the world by storm. Furthermore, he released a collaboration track titled HOME SWEET HOME with fellow bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. BIGBANG made their long-awaited stage comeback after 9 years at the MAMA Awards held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

The artist is also set to appear in the upcoming variety show titled Good Day alongside director PD Kim Tae Ho. Serving as the producer, G-Dragon will transform their unique stories into music, showcasing the entire creative process through a reality show.

Moreover, an extensive list of guests has been speculated to appear in the show, including Jung Hae In and Im Siwan. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, aespa, and more A-listers are in discussions to join the show. G-Dragon’s reunion with Jung Hyung Don, 12 years after their collaboration at the 2013 Infinite Challenge Song Festival, has drawn particular attention. Additionally, his close friends, including Defconn, Cho Sae Ho, and CODE KUNST, will interact with individuals from various fields.