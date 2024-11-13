Squid Game 2: Im Si Wan and Jo Yuri's characters revealed to be reuniting as ex-lovers in upcoming installment

Squid Game Season 2 is all set to make its grand premiere, and fans are especially excited following the massive success of the first season. The story picks up right where Season 1 left off, with Seong Gi Hun, who, instead of heading to meet his daughter, makes a life-altering decision to re-enter the deadly game. Moreover, the backstory behind two new cast members, Im Si Wan, and Jo Yuri has been revealed to be ex-lovers, creating excitement among fans.

On November 12, 2024, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Jo Yuri, a member of the former girl group IZ*ONE, has joined the cast of Squid Game season 2 as a young woman stunned to realize that her ex-boyfriend has also joined the game. The character of her ex-lover will be played by actor-singer Im Si Wan. Jo Yuri will take on the role of Junhee, a strong-willed young woman who, after losing a fortune by trusting investment advice, decides to join the game.

Im Si Wan will portray Myung Gi, a YouTuber who previously hosted cryptocurrency investment broadcasts. After suffering huge financial losses due to a bad investment and causing similar losses for his subscribers, he ends up on the run from both debt collectors and his followers, eventually leading him to join the game. Junhee is also one of his victims who suffered a huge loss and was forced to join the game.

The writer notes that Season 1 lacked young players because, initially, "there weren’t reasons for the younger generation to be so hugely indebted." However, the pandemic’s cryptocurrency boom plunged many young people into deep debt and poverty, making their inclusion in Season 2’s storyline both timely and relevant.

Directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, on Netflix. Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

Apart from Im Si Wan and Jo Yuri, the new cast list of the show includes Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more.

