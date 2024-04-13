BIGBANG's Taeyang and Daesung say it was 'nonsense' that YG Entertainment wanted them to be like TVXQ

In the latest episode of BIGBANG’s Daesung's new YouTube series ZIP Daesung, members of Army Bang, including Taeyang, Beenzino, and Joo Won, made a guest appearance, sharing updates on their recent activities. During the show, BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Daesung disclosed insights into YG Entertainment's initial plans to mold them similarly to TVXQ, and why they ultimately found it hilarious.

BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Daesung reveal insights about TVXQ

During the episode, the BIGBANG duo revealed that in the past, TVXQ was at the peak of their success, and YG Entertainment once suggested they become like TVXQ more. Their response? "That's nonsense."

They were puzzled by the suggestion, feeling that the company should have instead made promises tailored to their own aspirations, rather than trying to mold them into something that was so huge and at the peak. It was a request they found hilariously hard to believe at first but later BIGBANG too became immensely popular and a household name in South Korea.

For those who might not be familiar, TVXQ, known as Tohoshinki in Japan, is a South Korean pop duo formed by SM Entertainment, consisting of U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin.

Initially, TVXQ was a five-member group including Hero Jaejoong, Micky Yoochun, and Xiah Junsu. They skyrocketed to fame after the release of their debut single Hug (2004). Their first four albums as a quintet—Tri-Angle (2004), Rising Sun (2005), O-Jung.Ban.Hap. (2006), and Mirotic (2008)—achieved tremendous commercial success in South Korea. Mirotic, in particular, won the Golden Disk Award for Album of the Year. The album featured the iconic single Mirotic, hailed by international music critics as a quintessential K-pop track.

TVXQ played a pivotal role in spreading the Korean Wave to Japan, where they attained mainstream fame with their fourth Japanese album, The Secret Code.

More in the episode of ZIP Daesung

During their chat, Daesung playfully dropped a hint about someone familiar among the staff, sparking Taeyang's curiosity. He scanned the room until he spotted an old classmate from elementary school, leading to a heartwarming reunion. Taeyang and the writer indulged in fond memories of their shared past, reminiscing about their days in elementary and high school.

The atmosphere lightened as the conversation shifted to anecdotes from their middle school days. The writer painted a vivid picture of Taeyang and his fellow member G-Dragon as inseparable companions, roaming the streets of Uijeongbu. Taeyang chuckled, brushing off any mischief, and explained that they were simply passing time with aimless wandering.