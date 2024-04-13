BIGBANG's Taeyang reunites with elementary school classmate, now writer for Daesung's YouTube show; watch

On the latest episode of ZIP Daesung, BIGBANG's Daesung reunited with fellow members Taeyang, Beenzino, and Joo Won. A surprising revelation unfolded as Taeyang recognized a staff member who was in his elementary school days, sparking nostalgic memories and amusing anecdotes.

Taeyang’s nostalgic appearance on ZIP Daesung

In the latest episode of Daesung's YouTube series ZIP Daesung, the spotlight shone on BIGBANG member Taeyang as he reunited with an old elementary school classmate. The episode, which featured guests including Taeyang, Beenzino, and Joo Won from Army Gang, took a nostalgic turn when Daesung revealed a surprising connection between Taeyang and one of the show's staff writers.

During the conversation, Daesung teasingly hinted at a familiar face among the staff, prompting Taeyang to scan the room until he recognized an old classmate from elementary school. The heartwarming reunion unfolded as Taeyang and the writer reminisced about their shared past, including their days in elementary and high school.

As they exchanged stories, the writer revealed a fascinating tidbit about Taeyang's pre-debut days, recalling how Taeyang had once expressed disbelief at the prospect of becoming the next TVXQ. Taeyang's candid response reflected the humility and disbelief he felt at the time, highlighting the journey he and his fellow Big Bang members have undertaken since their debut.

The conversation took a lighthearted turn as the writer shared anecdotes from their middle school days, painting a picture of Taeyang and fellow member G-Dragon as inseparable companions exploring the streets of Uijeongbu. Taeyang, however, downplayed the mischief, explaining that they were merely filling time with aimless wandering.

Watch the video here:

More details about Taeyang and Daesung’s latest activities

After signing with YG Entertainment's affiliate, THEBLACKLABEL, and Interscope Records, Taeyang released the single Vibe featuring Jimin of BTS in January 2023. Followed by another exciting release with his second extended play, titled Down to Earth, released on April 25. The EP features the lead single Seed and a B-side track, Shoong!, featuring Lisa of BLACKPINK.

Meanwhile, Daesung, also known as D-Lite, has been keeping busy with a variety of activities. After parting ways with YG Entertainment in December 2022, he embarked on a new journey by signing a contract with the R&D Company in April 2023. In July 2023, he graced the stage at the Waterbomb Japan festival in Nagoya and Tokyo, captivating audiences with his performances. Continuing his musical endeavors, Daesung launched his first tour in six years, DShow Vol. 2, in August 2023, delighting fans in Fukuoka, Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya with his electrifying performances.

