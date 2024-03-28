Top 10 K-pop groups of all time; BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, and more

BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, Stray Kids, and more powerhouse K-pop titans have risen to worldwide popularity in the last few years, while older groups like SNSD, 2NE1, and BIGBANG pioneered the global Korean wave, known as the ‘Hallyu wave’. From their profound lyrics to electrifying performances, these groups rule the world of K-pop.

So, today, let’s delve into a comprehensive list of the top 10 K-pop groups who have exhibited groundbreaking global impact.

List of top 10 K-pop groups of all time

1. BTS

No.of members: 7

Debut year: 2013

The K-pop megastar BTS is definitely the record-breaker and hitmaker when it comes to K-pop. Debuting in 2013 under HYBE labels, the seven-piece group (Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook) rose to immense global fame with their unmatched talent. Blood, Sweat & Tears, Fire, Dynamite, Butter, Spring Day, MIC DROP, FAKE LOVE, IDOL, Life Goes On, almost all of their songs topped multiple music charts all over the world and garnered commendable popularity, evidenced by the streaming numbers and music video views.

Moreover, the Korean boy band has played a key role in popularizing K-pop in the global music scene with significant collaborations with international artists like Halsey, Coldplay, Snoop Dogg, Mega Thee Stallion, and more.

In addition, all the BTS members are also established solo artists and scripted histories with their tracks like Jungkook’s SEVEN, V’s FRI(END)S, Jimin’s Like Crazy, SUGA’s Daechwita, and more. So, It’s no wonder ARMY (BTS’s fandom name) is the largest fandom in K-pop history and BTS is one of the top 10 K-pop bands.

2. BLACKPINK

No.of members: 4

Debut year: 2016

Adding to this list is another global sensation the YG Entertainment group BLACKPINK, who has earned a prominent name for themselves with their fierce charms and charismatic visuals that captivate everyone’s heart. One of the most successful K-pop girl groups BLACKPINK cemented their massive worldwide popularity with record-breaking tracks like Kill This Love, How You Like That, DDU-DU-DDU-DU, BOOMBAYAH, and more. All four BLACKPINK members including Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa also launched successful solo careers while collaborating with global artists and creating never-seen-before records.

Moreover, their journey into entertainment transcends music, films, K-dramas, and more, earning them a powerful fandom like BLINKS.

3. EXO

No. of members: 9

Debut year: 2012

Known as the powerhouse of K-pop, the nine-piece group (Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai, Sehun) was formed under SM Entertainment group and continues to deliver chart-breaking hits accompanied by energetic music videos. With fan-favorite songs like The First Snow, Love Shot, Growl, Monster, and Cream Soda, EXO has cemented its dominance in the realm of K-pop, while also earning prestigious accolades each year.

4. SNSD

No. of members: 8

Debut year: 2007

SNSD or Girls’ Generation is undeniably among the top 10 K-pop groups in the world. This iconic girl band introduced the world to the K-pop music scene. A pioneer of modern girl groups, SNSD delivered mega-hit songs like Gee, Mr. Mr, Genie, Oh!, The Boys, and more.

Over the years, all the members including Taeyon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyong, Yoona, and Seohyun enthralled the hearts of SONE (SNSD fandom name) with their incredible charisma, irresistible visuals, and performances that stay forever iconic.

5. 2NE1

No. of members: 4

Debut year: 2009

2NE1, also known as the trailblazer of 2nd generation K-pop, is on the list of K-pop top 10 groups with their genre-defying electronic dance music and powerhouse stage performance that transcends generations. With chart-busting hits like I Am The Best, FIRE, Lonely, and more the four-piece group (Bom, Dara, CL, Minzy) amassed a massive fandom named BLACKJACK, which contributed to catapulting their superstaradom.

6. Stray Kids

No.of members: 8

Debut year: 2017

Next on this list is the JYP Entertainment K-pop boy group Stray Kids, which has become an unstoppable force in the K-pop music scene with its powerful performance and smash-hit tracks that bring out the raw emotions of K-pop idols.

God’s Menu, Maniac, S-Class, Thunderous, and more chart-topping songs of the eight-member group (Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N) earned them millions of fans called STAYs, who lend them a hand in securing impressive sales figures and numerous awards for the uber-popular boy group.

6. BIGBANG

No.of members: 3

Debut year: 2006

Trailblazer of modern-day K-pop, this iconic K-pop boy band originally debuted with 5 members and now continues with three members G-DRAGON, Taeyang, and Daesung following T.O.P and Seungri’s departure from the entertainment industry.

Though all the active members currently immersed themselves in a focused solo career, BIGBANG once delivered indelible hits like BANG BANG BANG, Fantastic Baby, and more that have scripted history in the K-pop world, earning them a pivotal stance among the top 10 most famous K-pop groups of all time.

7. TWICE

No.of members: 9

Debut year: 2015

TWICE is known as the queen of bubblegum concepts, who continues to drive hits like TT, Feel Special, and What is Love? SET ME FREE, and more.

Their catchy tracks combined with vibrant vocals and performance that scream playful energy have a reputation for the consistency of delivering mega hits that go down in the history of K-pop, With the captivating charm they have earned a loyal fandom named ONCE, which contributes to their continued success as a popular band amongst the top 10 K-pop groups in the world.

8. SHINee

No.of members: 4

Debut year: 2008

SHINee ranks amongst the top 10 famous K-pop groups for their extensive contribution to the modern K-pop industry. Known as the trendsetter. Over the years, the group has topped charts and amassed impressive album sales with super hit tracks like RING DING DONG, LUCIFER, Sherlock, and more.

10. Super Junior

No.of members: 10

Debut year: 2005

Super Junior earned the moniker of ‘kings of Hallyu’ for their incredible influence in globalizing the K-pop scene and overall Korean culture. The iconic boy band boasts a significant career of discography filled with super hit tracks like Sorry, Sorry, Mr. Simple, Black Suit, and more.

This list is not a rank per se, since the K-pop groups’ popularity depends on many changing factors like their ability to shatter records, top charts, and most importantly amass a massive fandom. However, newer groups like NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, ITZY, TXT, (G)I-DLE, and more make it to this list, for their immense contribution to the Korean pop music scene.