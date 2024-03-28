Taeyang, Jeon Somi’s agency THE BLACK LABEL hints at new girl group’s name; Files trademark for MÉOVV

THE BLACK LABEL is home to many K-pop stars like Taeyang, Jeon Somi, and more. The agency has been teasing a new girl group’s debut for a while now. Earlier, the photos of the rumored members went viral online, leaving fans speculating about the group’s name.

THE BLACK LABEL hints at their upcoming girl group's name

On March 26, many netizens found out that the reputed agency had filed trademarks for a new word across many categories. The name which read MÉOVV led people to believe that it might be THE BLACK LABEL’s upcoming girl group.

Though no official reports from the label confirmed the details, many speculate that the name might be an abbreviation of the word ‘Move’, while others think it might be pronounced as ‘Meow’, teasing a cat-like concept the girl group might debut with.

Earlier, THE BLACK LABEL confirmed that they are gearing up to launch their first group, sometime in the first half of 2024. According to representatives, the girl group’s name and members have already been finalized by the agency.

More about THE BLACK LABEL's new girl group

Meanwhile, adding to the already palpable excitement, speculation stemmed from the viral photo that was circulated online earlier this year. The photo featured the alleged members who might be debuting with the agency’s upcoming girl group. However, what sparked the attention was the presence of an American model named Ella Gross.

She is already known for her uncanny resemblance with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, earning her the byname ‘Jennie’s little sister’.

Since, she is already affiliated with THE BLACK LABEL and has been a trainee under the agency since she was ten, curiosity burgeons to see whether she will debut with MÉOVV.

More about THE BLACK LABEL

Meanwhile, THE BLACK LABEL houses popular soloists like Taeyang, Jeon Somi, Zion.T, Vince, and more. Actors like Park Bo Gum and Lee Jong Won are also affiliated with the agency.

Initially, the label was an internal corporation of BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER, TREASURE’s agency YG Entertainment. In 2016, the group sought separation and established itself as an independent corporation while earning revenues from producing songs for YG Entertainment’s artists.

In addition, THE BLACK LABEL was founded by rapper-songwriter Teddy Park, who is best known as the producer of BLACKPINK. Now, fans await to witness the new girl group under his agency take over the stage of 5th-generation K-pop.

