BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Taeyang show support for band member Daesung at concert in Seoul

BIGBANG members G-Dragon and Taeyang attended fellow bandmate Daesung's solo concert D'S ROAD in Seoul. Fans' happiness knew no bounds because the members were spotted together after a long time. The group has not made a comeback since Still Life which was released in April 2022. BIGBANG debuted as a five-membered group which rose to popularity because of their impeccable music and style. While 2 members have departed from the band which includes T.O.P and Seungri, other members G-Dragon, Daesung and Taeyang still remain a part of the group.

On March 17, BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Taeyang attended member Daesung's concert D's ROAD at BLUE SQUARE Master Card Hall in Seoul. The members were seen enjoying the concert and G-Dragon also went up on stage to greet the audience. Taeyang performed along with Daesung too. It was a happy moment for BIGBANG fans, VIPs, as they got to see the members together after long. The idols also took to Instagram and shared moments from the concert.

BIGBANG made their debut in 2006 with the album BigBang Vol. 1. The group's claim to fame was their songs Haru Haru and Last Farewell in 2008. They gained international popularity with tracks like Fantastic Baby, BANG BANG BANG, Blue and Loser. Members included G-Dragon, T.O.P, Daesung, Taeyang and Seungri. Currently, there are only three members in the band.

Their music is always a pleasure to listen to and still holds a special place for K-pop fans. The group had seen a massive fanbase from all over the world and received a lot of love for their songs and concepts. They played a major role in taking K-pop out to the global audience. Not only that, they are trendsetters in music and fashion. They also were a major reason for maintaining YG Entertainment's stand over the years before BLACKPINK.

