Billboard Music Awards 2024: BTS' Jungkook wins Top K-pop Album and Top Global K-pop Song trophies despite not attending

BTS' Jungkook is truly one of the most successful artists of this decade. Despite not being able to attend due to his mandatory military enlistment, the K-pop idol managed to win two top honors at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, once again showing his unstoppable popularity. Since his solo debut, he had only been thriving in her career.

On December 13, the Billboard Music Awards 2024 announced this year's winners. Jungkook bagged two wins- Top K-pop Album with GOLDEN and Top Global K-pop Song with its title track Standing Next to You.

Notably, due to his military enlistment, the BTS member was unable to attend the ceremony that took place on December 12 EST in the United States. However, that didn't stop him from continuing his reign as one of the top K-pop artists. Previously, in 2023, he won the Top Global K-pop Song award with Seven, the pre-release for his first solo album GOLDEN.

Celebrating his wins, BIGHIT MUSIC, through BTS' official X (formerly Twitter) thanked the ARMYs for their unwavering support.

Apart from Jungkook, Stray Kids lifted the Top Global K-pop Artist award, while also captivating the crowd with an electrifying performance of Chk Chk Boom. In addition, SEVENTEEN joined them as the only Korean winners with Top K-pop Touring Artist. They also performed LOVE, MONEY, FAME.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military service, which he began back in December 2023. He is now set to be discharged in June 2025, when he will reunite with the remaining members.

Before beginning his enlistment, the singer made his official solo debut with his first album GOLDEN. It features a total of 11 songs including the title track Standing Next to You, pre-release Seven (feat Latto) and its clean version, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Closer to You (ft. Major Lazer), Yes or No, Please Don’t Change (feat DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears.

Following the success of GOLDEN, Jungkook released a new solo single titled Never Let Go for BTS FESTA 2024. Most recently, he released his first documentary film I AM STILL.

