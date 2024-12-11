Stray Kids' 5-month-old Korean album ATE re-enters Billboard 200; sets new personal record for K-pop octet

Stray Kids set a new career record as their ninth mini-album ATE, which was released almost five months ago, re-entered this week's Billboard 200 chart. Now, the EP is their second longest-charting album following their other hit 5-STAR. This new milestone before the year ends, added to the group's many achievements they have attained in 2024.

According to updates on December 10, ATE has claimed No. 157 on this week's Billboard 200, re-entering the chart almost five months after its release. This marks the mini-album's15th non-consecutive week on the chart. With this, Stray Kids now has a new album that has surpassed their previous release 5-STAR's record as the longest-charting on Billboard 200 (16 weeks last year).

Back in July, ATE debuted atop the Billboard 200, making the octet the first group from any country and the second artist overall globally to have five consecutive albums reaching the milestone on this prestigious chart.

Apart from re-entering Billboard 200, the EP also reached No. 6 on the World Albums chart, marking its 20th week on it. In addition, ATE also ranked at No. 22 on this week's Top Current Album Sales and No. 29 on the Top Album Sales charts.

Congratulations Stray Kids on these many achievements.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids is now gearing up for their performance at the Billboard Music Awards, which will take place on December 12. This will be their second performance at the BBMAs after 2023. They have also earned four nominations in three categories- Top Duo/Group, Top Global K-pop Artist, and Top K-pop Album (two nominations).On the other hand, the octet is now also preparing for the release of their SKZ HIPTAPE Project, which will be unveiled on December 13 with a lead track Walkin' on Water.

Stray Kids is a leading K-pop boy band, who has reached many milestones since their debut in 2018. Initially, there were nine members, but after Kim Woojin left abruptly, the group continued to establish their global stardom as an octet with Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

From making Billboard history to becoming the first boy band to attend the Met gala, Stray Kids never fails to live up to their moniker '4th generation K-pop leader'.

