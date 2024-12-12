Kang Daniel appeals defamation lawsuit verdict against problematic YouTuber Sojang citing 'unacceptably lenient' ruling

Kang Daniel is appealing the court verdict in the civil lawsuit case against malicious YouTuber Sojang. His agency and legal team stated that they were not satisfied with the 'unacceptably lenient' ruling, so they would proceed to continue the battle. In addition, his side stated that they have taken the decision from the standpoint that harsher penalties should be applicable to those who exploit others for their own financial gain.

On December 12, Kang Daniel's agency, ARA, and Law Firm LIU joined hands once again to announce that they had decided to file an appeal in the defamation lawsuit case against Sojang. His side gave a quick recap of the verdict, stating that on November 27, Civil Division 29 of the Seoul Central District Court ordered defendant A (Ms. Park, the brain behind the YouTube channel Sojang) to pay 30 million KRW in damages. The court gave the verdict after acknowledging all charges, including severe defamation of Kang Daniel's reputation and the publication of malicious and provocative videos.

"We believe the ruling is unacceptably lenient," the agency stated, clarifying that considering the gravity of Sojang's illegal actions and prolonged exposure of the artist to her malicious content, the punishment should be harsher.

They added that, while false information is easy to spread, correcting it takes an immense amount of time and effort, not to mention lasting scars that have caused significant mental anguish to Kang Daniel.

"We firmly believe that harsher penalties are essential for those who exploit others’ suffering for financial gain and parasitize society without remorse," Agency ARA stated, reflecting on the long and challenging battle they are already in.

"This is particularly crucial as victims face immense pressure from the early stages of litigation," they lamented. The singer's side further added that they expect the court to deliver a just and stringent judgment for the appeal that will provide severe consequences to Ms. Park.

The agency emphasized that just like this, they will continue to pursue the path of legal battle against anyone who circulates false information, launches baseless attacks, or engages in slander against their artists.

