SEVENTEEN made it big and happening at the Billboard Music Awards night! After being announced as the finalists for the award and with an ongoing schedule for their SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR, the K-pop group has indeed been giving its very best all across the globe! So this win was a no-brainer for the thirteen-member group as the 2024 Billboard Music Awards awarded them the Top K-Pop Touring Artist, with nominations including TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN.

Looking at the K-pop megastars’ fourth touring gig and their impressive all-year-round performance, highlighting fabulous record releases and more, it came as an important milestone in their career. Thanking their fans, SEVENTEEN member Joshua said, “This wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing fans, Carats," earning cheers from the others.

The group shared how the fans always surprised them with even more love and let them know that their support is felt "every step of the way." Member Vernon added how being amidst a tour made it all the more meaningful. Mingyu closed it off with a promise to continue to bring good energy and happiness as a singer to the fans.

Moreover, the group also recorded a refreshing and power-packed performance of the title track of their latest album, Spill the Feels, for the awaiting fans. LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled) became the group’s first-ever exclusive performance for the awards show, and as is customary with the talented team, a fun and synchronized routine was presented to Carats.

Having been pre-recorded at the famed Santa Monica Pier, SEVENTEEN performed with the ease that comes with their experience, playing around and making it worthwhile.

Check out SEVENTEEN’s performance of LOVE, MONEY, FAME at the Billboard Music Awards:

Moving from the streets to a decorated stage for the members, SEVENTEEN crooned how they ‘only want you baby’ as hoards of fans cheered in the audience, waving their Carat-bong lightsticks and being the perfect support for the K-pop group.

With plans to tour the USA and Asia in the coming months, SEVENTEEN is well on its way to showing why it deserves the title of Top K-Pop Touring Artist.

