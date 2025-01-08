BLACKPINK's Jennie-designed limited edition luxury car listed for online resale at 295 million KRW; netizens react

BLACKPINK's Jennie multi-ventured career transcends beyond music. 2 years back, she collaborated with Porsche to design a limited edition model. Rumor has it that there are only two available worldwide, and one of them somehow ended up on a resale site.

Recently, fans discovered that a user on the Korean site Karrt had put up the Porsche for sale. They added all the necessary details, including listing it for 295 million KRW. The description seemed very thorough and quickly gained attention. However, netizens have their fair share of doubts. Many suspected the post might be fake, while others pointed out that it should have been placed on a global resale site. Some also commented that the resale price is way higher than the original one.

According to many reports, when the model was first released, it was worth around 165 million KRW without any customization. It can go up to over 300 million KRW with basic to maximum customization. The reseller seems to be hunting for at least a 130 million KRW profit on the site.

Back in 2022, the special edition car was designed according to Jennie's preference as a collaboration through Porsche's Sonderwunsch customization program. This unique partnership led to the creation of a custom Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, officially dubbed Taycan for Jennie Ruby Jane.

The dreamy design reflects the BLACKPINK member's own style. Aside from a striking black and blue color palette, the model also features her signature cloud logo and Jennie Ruby Jane branding. This unique collaboration created a lot of buzz in the luxury car market. It is known that she has only designed two models.

Meanwhile, Jennie, known as a global K-pop icon whose interest transcends beyond music, fashion, and beauty, is currently working on her next hit. Following the success of her solo single Mantra, she is expected to release a new album soon.

