‘BLACKPINK in your area’: Jennie hilariously denies being K-pop idol to guests at her farmhouse on My Name is Gabriel

Jennie, the popular K-pop singer, rapper, and member of the worldwide renowned girl group BLACKPINK recently denied being a K-pop idol. It happened during her guest appearance on the variety show My Name is Gabriel where she had to deny being a BLACKPINK member to guests at her farmhouse.

On October 4, 2024, a scene from the upcoming episode of My Name is Gabriel went viral online. The following episode will focus on the guest star, BLACKPINK’s Jennie as she lives as Maria, a farmhouse owner for 72 hours.

In the video that has created much buzz online, Jennie is being asked by three guests on her farmhouse that they wanted to ask her something as they think they saw her somewhere. Jennie denied “I have no idea what-” when she was interrupted by the guest who claimed that he saw her in a poster in his sister’s room, “like a group?”

Jennie all the while held it in while keeping her disguise intact as the variety show demands, and denied that she was a K-pop idol by saying “I work here.” The other guest then asked “Are you sure you don’t sing? Like something like… BLACKPINK in your area?” Jennie hilariously still shook her head denying being a BLACKPINK member in order to keep her disguise intact.

Watch Jennie hilariously denying being a BLACKPINK member on My Name is Gabriel here:

Meanwhile, the episode featuring Jennie as Maria is set to premiere later tonight on JTBC and Disney+.

In other interesting news, Jennie is set to drop her comeback solo single Mantra on October 11, 2024, and has released some breathtaking concept photos with a cherry theme for the same.

Jennie is a worldwide renowned K-pop singer and rapper. She is first shot to fame as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She marked her acting debut under the name Jennie Ruby Jane with the HBO series The Idol and also sang the superhit OST One Of The Girls with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Meanwhile, she signed as a solo artist with Columbia Records in partnership with her label Odd Atelier in September.

