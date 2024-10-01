'Not that drunk, not that dumb': BLACKPINK's Jennie previews diss-like lyrics in upcoming solo track Mantra; watch

Fans are you ready? BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set for her big solo comeback. The K-pop idol has unveiled a new teaser, channeling her sultry persona. She also previewed the lyrics of her upcoming single Mantra. In particular, it has grabbed fans’ attention, as the lines seem to have a diss-like vibe, raising anticipation for the release.

On October 1, Jennie dropped a new teaser for her upcoming single Mantra, exuding an alluring radiance. The K-pop star is seen in a sultry mood with her new stunning pink hair and a lip piercing. She is seen biting on a cherry, channeling her bold and fierce personality that sent fans into a frenzy.

In addition, she also previewed the lyrics of Mantra in this teaser, which is already taking the internet by storm. It further showcases her unapologetic persona with lines like, “It’s not that deep/ I’m not that drunk/ Sometimes girls just gotta have fun”.

Fans believe this is diss-like track for the haters who always criticized the SOLO singer for being a social animal and attending parties. She is also heard taking the stance for her sisters, with lines like, “Me and my sis we’re too attached/ It’s not that deep/ We’re not that dumb”.

In addition to these, the BLACKPINK rapper also revealed the release date for Mantra, captioning the teaser clip “10/11”. Previously fans already speculated that the song would be dropped on October 11, from the teaser image she shared which was shot in an empty parking lot with the number 1011.

Watch Jennie’s teaser for Mantra here:

Jennie first teased her solo comeback on September 25 with a teaser, where she was seen sticking a poster on the wall with the text “CALLING ALL PRETTY GIRLS.” Amid the brewing excitement, she released another teaser with “PRETTY GIRL MANTRA” on August 30.

The very next day, she created quite the frenzy with her new waist and shin tattoo ‘Mantra’. Fans can’t help but praise her genius marketing skills to create the anticipation for her new solo single.

Meanwhile, this will mark her first solo song after leaving YG Entertainment, and also the first release after launching ODD ATELIER and singing with Columbia Records.

