Red Velvet’s Psycho becomes their 2nd and fastest music video to soar past 400 million views

Red Velvet is a popular K-pop girl group whose hit track Psycho has achieved a new feat as its music video has surpassed 400 million views. Psycho has become Red Velvet’s second music video to achieve the feat.

On October 4, 2024, it was revealed that Red Velvet’s hit track Psycho’s MV soared past 400 million views on YouTube at around 6 AM KST. Psycho thus has become the girl group’s second music video to achieve the feat and the fastest MV yet to cross 400 million views. The MV achieved the feat after more than four years since its release.

Red Velvet released Psycho as the lead single of their first compilation album, The ReVe Festival: Finale, on December 23, 2019, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The album was the third and final installment of their ReVe Festival trilogy.

Psycho is one of the biggest hits by Red Velvet. Described as an R&B track with nuanced elements of pop, trap, and future bass, it sings about a couple who are going through a wide range of feelings as they are in a complicated relationship. The song was released alongside a captivating gothic-themed music video.

Watch Red Velvet’s Psycho’s music video and reminisce here:

Psycho was applauded for its smooth and sultry music by music critics. Psycho peaked at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart; it was their second song to top the chart. This tied the girl group with the iconic girl group 2NE1. Red Velvet debuted on the UK Singles Downloads Chart at number 99, where it spent one week.

Advertisement

Red Velvet is one of the most popular K-pop girl groups. SM Entertainment created the group through SM Rookies. The group marked their debut on August 1, 2014, with the single Happiness. At the time of its debut, Red Velvet consisted of four members, namely Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy. While Yeri joined the group next year in March 2015. Their music predominantly focuses on pop, electronic, and funk, while also dipping into 90’s 90-influenced R&B with elements of ballad and hip-hop. Some of their biggest hit tracks are Bad Boy, Red Flavor, Cosmic, and more.

ALSO READ: ‘You should be an actor’: Hwang In Yeop reveals how Hong Seok Cheon cast him during modeling days, shares embarrassing fan experience