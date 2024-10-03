BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Cha Eun Woo, Nam Joo Hyuk, and more: 25 Korean celebs who had us mesmerised with Paris Fashion Week attendance

The last couple of weeks were a delight for fans and followers of the fashion world, as the highly anticipated fashion weeks took place consecutively in Milan and Paris. Stars and personalities from around the globe gathered in France to partake in the glitz and glamour of these fashion events, including several Korean idols and celebrities.

Here’s a look at some of the dazzling outfits worn by Korean idols and actors at Paris Fashion Week!

1. ITZY Yuna

ITZY's Yuna dazzled in a black top paired with a chic brown pencil skirt at GANNI's The Craft SS25 show during Paris Fashion Week.

2. NCT’s Johnny

NCT’s Johnny turned heads in a striking fiery red outfit, complemented by a unique set of belts that added an edgy touch to his look.

3. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie showcased a new blonde look while wearing an elegant blue dress, looking absolutely stunning.

4. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo attended Dior’s women’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2025 show. The singer and actress has become a fashion week staple, recently spotted at Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week show as well. Jisoo joined Dior as a global ambassador in 2021.

5. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo wowed in Paris with a sleek monochromatic outfit at Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2025 show.

6. BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Rosé from the supergroup BLACKPINK attended the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week. The 27-year-old looked chic in a stylish minidress, paired with black tights and a fur coat. She has been an ambassador for the luxury fashion house for several years.

7. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

For her look, Lisa sported a black leather tube top paired with a golden brown skirt, layered with a dark brown trench coat. She completed the ensemble with a black handbag and matching boots, creating a striking and stylish appearance.

8. Nam Joo Hyuk

Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk made a splash at the Dior show in Paris, marking his return from military service.

9. Nana

Nana wowed in a black version of Courrèges’ Undressed Midi Tulle Dress, featuring built-in cups in the top half. She complemented the dress with her signature red lipstick for a vibrant touch, while keeping the rest of her makeup more subdued.

10. Jeon Jong Seo

Jeon Jong Seo stunned in a chic white frilly skirt, perfectly paired with equally striking wedges at the event.

11. ATEEZ's Hongjoong, Wooyoung, Seonghwa

ATEEZ’s captain Hongjoong made a statement at Balmain’s womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in a striking gold and black outfit. He later attended Vivienne Westwood’s Saturday show, where he opted for another bold and cool look.

ATEEZ member Wooyoung looked effortlessly cool in a matching denim ensemble at Courrèges’ womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show.

It was Seonghwa's first time at Paris Fashion Week, and his styling team certainly made an impression. Wearing a brown dress paired with matching leather pants and high heels, the ATEEZ member showcased his unique take on genderless fashion, capturing everyone’s attention effortlessly.

12. ILLIT

Rookie girl group Illit attended Acne Studio’s show, showcasing their fashion prowess with a variety of trendy looks perfect for fall. Each member brought their own unique style, highlighting the group's versatility and flair.

13. Shin Min Ah

Shin Min Ah effortlessly created a relaxed and elegant vibe against the backdrop of Paris' antique architecture and clear skies. At Paris Fashion Week, her colorful dress beautifully complemented the city’s classic and artistic ambiance.

14. SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups

S.Coups, the leader of the supergroup SEVENTEEN, was spotted at Loewe’s Paris Fashion Week show. The rapper showcased a simple yet stylish ensemble, pairing a navy blazer with a crisp white shirt.

15. ITZY’s Yeji

Yeji radiated a goddess-like allure in a chic black ensemble accented with white pearls, creating a simple yet elegant look that perfectly matched her vibe.

16. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan

Seungkwan from SEVENTEEN attended Christian Louboutin’s extravagant Paris Fashion Week show, turning heads with his trendy platinum hair. The 26-year-old wowed in a stylish all-black ensemble that perfectly showcased his flair.

17. YoonA

YoonA captivated onlookers at Valentino's Spring/Summer Collection in a dazzling pink polychromatic mini dress, complemented by white stockings. She finished her look with a statement purse, a satin beanie, and whimsical bow-themed heels, adding a fun and playful flair to her ensemble.

18. NewJeans’ Hyein

At one of the fashion world’s most prestigious events, Hyein showcased her style and elegance at Louis Vuitton's 2025 Spring/Summer show. She turned heads in a chic grey jumpsuit, paired with knee-high boots and a whimsical chiffon polka dot scarf, creating a stunning ensemble.

19. (G)I-DLE’s Minnie

Minnie delighted fans by making her runway debut at Miu Miu's 2024 Paris Fashion Week show on October 1. The (G)I-DLE star walked the ramp alongside icons like Cara Delevingne, Alexa Chung, and Willem Dafoe, among other stunning models. She dazzled in a chic white skirt paired with a classy Miu Miu tee and a white shirt, finishing off her look with knee-high socks and teal high heels.

20. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung

Wonyoung embodied the elegance of Audrey Hepburn at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week show. The 4th Gen IT Girl looked enchanting in a floral dress, paired with chic black gloves and a coordinating handbag. Her classic Audrey-inspired updo added the perfect finishing touch to the sophisticated look.

21. MONSTAX’s Shownu

Shownu exuded class in a dark ensemble featuring a brown sweater and dark pants, complemented by stylish sunglasses. His polished look effortlessly combined sophistication with a laid-back vibe.

22. THE BOYZ Juyeon

On September 30, the Balenciaga event lit up Paris Fashion Week, where Juyeon showcased a more fitted look. He paired a short-sleeved top with stylish jeans, accessorized with a floral purse and chunky boots, creating a striking and modern ensemble.

23. Lee Si Young

At the Chanel event, Lee Si Young dazzled in a chic black shimmery dress adorned with glitters that sparkled like stars. She showcased her slim figure with a variety of poses, highlighting her elegance and poise. Later, at the Miu Miu event, she embraced a charming "girl next door" aesthetic, adding versatility to her stunning appearances.

24. THE BOYZ New

The K-pop star cozied up in a padded royal purple corduroy set, complemented by delicate silver hoop earrings. His oversized outfit mirrored the relaxed yet stylish vibe of Sacai’s fall 2024 collection.

25. Hyeri

Hyeri looked adorable in a flowy black dress that perfectly complemented her sweet yet chic girl vibe. The effortless style added a touch of elegance to her charming appearance.

