BLACKPINK's Jennie announces October comeback following solo deal with Columbia Records

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is preparing for her solo comeback after signing a deal with Columbia Records. On September 9, BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s self-established agency, OA (ODDATELIER), announced that she has joined Columbia Records as a solo artist, marking the beginning of an official partnership between OA and the renowned American label.

ODDATELIER also revealed that Jennie will be making her solo comeback with a new single in October, her first release since You & Me. You & Me was released on October 6, 2023, through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. This special single followed its performance during BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie also teamed up with American rapper Matt Champion of Brockhampton for the song Slow Motion, which was released on March 8, 2024, and featured on Champion's debut album, Mika's Laundry.

On April 26, South Korean rapper Zico released the single Spot! featuring Jennie, who also appeared in the quirky music video. The song enjoyed significant success in South Korea, topping the Circle Digital Chart and becoming Jennie’s second chart-topping single after Solo.

Globally, Spot! reached number 24 on the Billboard Global 200 and number eight on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., marking Zico’s first entry on the chart and Jennie’s third top-ten hit. In the U.S., it debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, making it Zico’s first number-one on any U.S. sales chart and Jennie’s second chart-topper following Solo in 2018.

When Jennie first started rapping, she studied the work of artists she admired, including Lauryn Hill and TLC. She has cited Rihanna as her main musical influence and role model. During the creation of BLACKPINK's THE ALBUM, Jennie drew inspiration from a diverse range of artists, such as Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Harry Hudson, H.E.R., and Kacey Musgraves.

Though Jennie is known for her chic and powerful stage presence, off-stage she is described as having a charmingly cute and reserved personality. She often describes herself as "quiet" and "shy," especially around unfamiliar people.

Jennie has a strong brand presence and marketing influence, frequently topping the Korean Business Research Institute's monthly "Individual Girl Group Members Brand Power Ranking." In 2021, she became the first Korean to reach 50 million followers on Instagram. Many artists have cited Jennie as an influence and role model.

