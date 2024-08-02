BTS’ V-BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won, and more; K-celeb dating rumors we wish were true

Many Korean celebrities captivate us with their on-screen chemistry and undeniable charm, often leaving us wishing for a real-life romance between them. Fans are drawn to these pairings not only because of their on-screen dynamics but also due to their interactions off-screen, which seem to hint at a deeper connection. Whether it’s through popular opinion or the way they connect outside their careers, these factors fuel fans' hopes that these celebrities might become a couple in real life. Let’s take a look at some of these K-celebs we wish were dating in real life!

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie

The rumors about BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie began when V followed Jennie on Instagram in late 2021 but then quickly unfollowed her. Shortly afterward, V inquired on the Korean fan community platform WeVerse about how to remove ‘recommended’ friends from his Instagram feed.

In May 2022, V was spotted on Jeju Island driving with someone who resembled Jennie. This led to widespread speculation and debate, with many fan-made and doctored images circulating online.

The rumors intensified in May 2023 when Jennie and V were seen together in Paris in a video shared by French photographer Amar Taoualit. At that time, V was in France as a brand ambassador for Céline, while Jennie was in the country to promote The Idol at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

In December 2023, following V's enlistment in the military, Korean news outlet JTBC reported that V and Jennie had broken up. Music industry sources told Yonhap News Agency that the couple had recently ended their relationship before V's enlistment. Neither of their agencies commented on the reports.

For this couple, fan reactions are mixed. Some fans support them and are part of the 'Taennie' fandom, while others are strongly opposed due to the rivalry between BTS and BLACKPINK, as well as their fanbases.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's chemistry in Lovely Runner was so compelling that it led fans, Korean celebrities, K-drama staff, and fellow co-stars to speculate about a possible real-life romance between them. In a video uploaded by the K-Insider Insights YouTube channel, Lovely Runner’s cameramen Yoon Dae Young and Shin Ki Chang appeared to share their observations.

Cameraperson Shin Ki Chang noted that Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon had a natural and affectionate chemistry that went beyond what was captured on camera. He even mentioned that their focused interactions made him wonder if there was something more between them. Cameraman Yoon Dae Yong mentioned that he could sense the mutual care between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon through their eyes, even noting that he felt emotional while filming their scenes.

Additionally, their co-star Jung Young Joo, who plays Kim Hye Yoon’s mother, observed that Byeon Woo Seok appeared genuinely shy during romantic scenes. Jung Young Joo recounted how Byeon Woo Seok, portraying Sun Jae, sought her advice on how to convey a romantic gaze. He asked, "Should I look at her with those 'melo' eyes as myself?" She reassured him, saying, "Why are you worried? Just like her for real, and it will be alright."

When Jang Do Yeon asked Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon on Salon Drip 2 whether the duo were dating, they laughed it off the question and quickly moved on to the next topic. Fans, deeply invested in the couple, have formed their own fandom called Subeoms. They meticulously observe and highlight small gestures that indicate the stars' mutual care for each other. The fandom actively supports their careers, hopes for future reunions in other K-dramas, and wishes for them to date if possible.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young first appeared together in the K-drama True Beauty, where they played the lead couple, Lee Suho and Lim Ju Kyung. Their on-screen chemistry quickly won over fans, leading to numerous dating rumors and a strong desire to see them paired together again.

The connection between Moon Ga Young and Cha Eun Woo was so compelling that rumors of a real-life relationship emerged over the years. A Korean media outlet even released photos suggesting they had been dating for three years, although these reports were never confirmed. But the love between fans for this couple is really strong!

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won

The success of Queen of Tears is largely due to its cast, especially the undeniable chemistry between the leads. Fans are eagerly 'shipping' Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, hoping for a real-life romance. They’re analyzing every glance and shared smile as potential signs of their off-screen connection.

Rumors of their relationship intensified after Kim Ji Won’s public appearance. On May 12, she was seen at Incheon Airport heading to Singapore for a Bulgari perfume launch event. Fans quickly noticed her security detail included a familiar face—the bodyguard often seen with Kim Soo Hyun during his international trips. This sighting went viral, sparking speculation that there might be a real-life romance between Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. Additionally, their lovestagram photos and other sightings together have fueled fans' hopes for a real-life relationship.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In

Despite BLACKPINK’s Jisoo having previously dated Ahn Bo Hyun, a friend of Jung Hae In, and their brief relationship ending, many fans still hope for a romance between Jisoo and Jung Hae In. The two starred together in the K-drama Snowdrop, where their on-screen and off-screen chemistry captivated audiences. Known affectionately as Haesoo, this pair is a fan favorite.

Recently, Jung Hae In showed his support for Jisoo by sending her a food truck adorned with her face and close-up images of a croffle, along with stickers. He also left a sweet message asking everyone on set to take care of their health and expressed his support for Jisoo’s upcoming K-drama Influenza. This gesture has only fueled fans' hopes for a real-life relationship between the two.

Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun

Beloved actors Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun, who starred together in the 2020 K-drama The King: Eternal Monarch, have continued to capture fans' imaginations even years after the show. Many fans are drawn to their chemistry and believe they would make a great couple.

Since 2022, rumors about their relationship have surged, with recent speculation suggesting they are not only dating but engaged. Social media posts claiming they are engaged have gone viral. These rumors are fueled by screenshots from unreliable news sources and the fact that neither actor's agency has confirmed or denied the claims. According to these reports, Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun have been seeing each other for three years, dating back to their time filming the drama.

The rumors gained new traction when Lee Min Ho was seen wearing a ring on his ring finger at various events. Fans also noticed that Kim Go Eun wears a ring, leading to speculation that these could be engagement rings. However, Kim Go Eun clarified the significance of her ring in a Marie Claire interview last year. She explained that it was a birthday gift from her mother during high school, not an engagement or couple’s ring. Both Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are known for keeping their personal lives private, but fans continue to hold out hope for a real-life romance between the two.

