BLACKPINK's Jennie announces release date of Love Hangover from Ruby album following ZEN

BLACKPINK's Jennie is gearing up for the drop of another pre-release track from her debut studio album Ruby, following the surprise release of ZEN. She announced the release date and teased the probable concept of the song with a social media picture post on January 26. The album Ruby will be released after a month.

Jennie's shared photo shows a prop of a graveyard, but with the twist of a heart-shaped structure instead of the usual rectangular gravestone. The shape has "JENNIE LOVE HANGOVER" written on it, along with the mention of the release date of the track. On the heart shape on either side lie three artificial blue flowers in a transparent vase. The graveyard and blue florals might be the BLACKPINK member's hint at the concept of her upcoming new single.

The track might be based on getting out from the intoxication of a former lover's memories. However, being the musical imagery genius that Jennie is, she might have prepared for something absolutely unique and stunning for Love Hangover. The track is to drop on January 31 at 2 p.m. KST. With the release of the teaser photo, fans recalled an earlier story update of the K-pop artist, which might have a connection to it.

Earlier, Jennie posted a snapshot of a burial site from the underground point of view. A man was seen holding the same blue flowers inside the graveyard, as in the teaser photo. Jennie and the other crew members were seen looking at the person with the flowers from above. Fans believe that the people are crew members of the album and that the photo was taken during the filming of the Love Hangover music video.

The South Korean rapper also released a snippet of the new track on her official portal website, with an image of a telephone. The picture has some groovy beats playing in the background, with the repeated use of the line "call me back," sparking intrigue for a probable lyrics spoiler. It will be interesting to see how a telephone, a heart-shaped graveyard and blue flowers can be put together in song.

Jennie is set to make her highly anticipated solo comeback on March 7 with her first full-length album, Ruby, including pre-release tracks ZEN and Love Hangover.

