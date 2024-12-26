BLACKPINK's Jennie confirms two 'dream' collabs on upcoming solo album; fans guess if it's SZA or Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK's Jennie is currently getting ready for the release of her first solo album. Although the premiere date is yet to be announced, many think the album will arrive in January 2025, since it's the K-pop idol's birthday month. Amid the excitement, she revealed that the upcoming release will feature two exciting collabs.

A few days ago, Jennie shared a Q&A video on her official YouTube channel, where she talked about her upcoming album, which is set to release in 2025. She was asked if any artists are featuring in her upcoming album. To which the BLACKPINK member replied that she had collaborated with two of her dream artists. However, she carefully hid the names, raising anticipation among the fans.

On the other hand, BLINKs have some exciting guesses about who might be featured in Jennie's solo album. Many think it will be SZA, as in a previous interview with Vogue Japan, she expressed her desire to work with the American artist. Many think it will be Billie Eilish. The two had a great interaction during a Spotify interview earlier this year. In addition, they also showed love for each other's work.

Other fans think one of the collabs will feature The Weeknd due to the K-pop idol's longstanding friendship with him. Following her feature in The Idol, which was created by the American pop singer, there has been much speculation about their collaboration. Some other guesses swirling around the internet world are Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Doja Cat, while many also think she might just team up with one of her BLACKPINK bandmates.

What are your guesses?

On the work front, Jennie made her highly anticipated solo comeback back in October with her single Mantra. The song captured completely a different side of her musical persona. From diss-like lyrics to her unapologetically fierce presence, the track was bound to be a hit from the beginning. The catchy chorus, groovy performance, and infectious beats kicked off a new beginning of her solo career under her own label, OA.

Jennie has successfully rebranded herself with Mantra. So, her upcoming solo album promises some of her biggest hits.

