‘I can’t wait’: BLACKPINK’s Lisa reacts to 2025 group reunion rumors with Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé

BLACKPINK’s comeback rumors have been swirling around for a while now and Lisa has finally confirmed its possibility. In a recent interview, the artist revealed that she is excited to reunite with the girls, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, for a group project in 2025. However, fans are curious if the group will be releasing new music or if they have other plans in mind.

On November 14, 2024, Billboard released an exclusive interview with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, where she talked extensively about her solo career. Having released a number of hits, the artist is looking forward to releasing more songs. However, her future in BLACKPINK was also discussed, in which she confirmed that the group will be reuniting in 2025. Showing her excitement, the nature of their next project has not been decided yet.

However, when the reporter said that YG Entertainment previously confirmed that BLACKPINK will be making a full group comeback along with a world tour in 2025. Lisa seemed skeptical about the prospect of a tour and responded, “That’s what they say?”

Alice Kang, Lloud’s head of global business and management later said that she doesn’t know, adding that they will have to wait and see what YG confirms.

Lisa held a fanmeeting event in Asia across 5 different countries, including Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Hong Kong. The show kicked off on November 11, 2024, and will go on till November 19, 2024. Moreover, she also performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 alongside Tyla and Cher. The artist also performed at her first festival as a solo artist at the Global Citizen Festival on September 28, 2024.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label followed by New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor.

Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.

