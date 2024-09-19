‘Meal as friends’: BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s side shuts down dating rumor with GOT7’s BamBam stemming from viral photos

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and GOT7’s BamBam were embroiled in a dating rumor after the two of them were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles. The paparazzi photo instantly went viral, giving rise to many speculations. Although the candid snapshots showed them sitting together with some other friends, it didn’t stop netizens from creating a dating rumor.

On September 19, Jennie’s agency ODD ATELIER (OA) dismissed the rumors saying, “It’s just a meal as friends.” They also confirmed that not only the K-pop idols but also their managers accompanied them at this meal.

For the unversed, earlier on September 18, the duo created an unexpected buzz after they were seen together in LA. The original paparazzi photos, first shared by an Instagram account, revealed Jennie and BamBam enjoying a meal at Sushi Park, a popular Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles.

The series of photos showed them being comfortable with each other, hinting at a delightful union. However, it soon created quite a frenzy among the netizens as they began eagerly dissecting the details. In particular, it brewed a lot of excitement due to the shared history between BLACKPINK and GOT7, affectionately dubbed GOTPINK by the groups' fandoms.

While the two K-pop stars’ recent union created quite a buzz about their relationship status, it also raised much anticipation about a third-generation idol collaboration.

On the work front, Jennie recently signed a contract with Columbia Records, an esteemed subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, igniting excitement about her new solo music.

Following this high-profile signing, the SOLO singer started a mysterious countdown on her website, which is scheduled to end on September 19, 8 AM KST. It has already set the K-pop world abuzz, giving rise to much speculation about what the upcoming announcement holds.

BamBam recently performed at the Krazy Super Concert in Los Angeles on September 14 and 15. Meanwhile, his third solo mini-album BAMESIS arrived on August 8 accompanied by the title track LAST PARADE.

He is now gearing up for his first visit to India on December 14, 2024, for the K-Town Festival. He will also hold his first-ever fan sign event here at that time.

